Sipsteady Makes A Splash As The First Alcohol-Free Marketing & PR Agency

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The non-alcoholic industry is continuing to boom thanks to a surge in sober-curious consumers and a new generation of mindful drinkers. SipSteady is a forward-thinking, spirit-free marketing and PR agency addressing the growing demand for alcohol-free experiences. The first agency of its kind, SipSteady, provides spirit-free solutions for its clients through creative marketing, impactful PR, and social media strategy for non-alcoholic and alcohol-adjacent brands that want to reach a modern consumer.

SipSteady is a 100% women-owned and operated agency founded by marketing, events, and social media gurus Sarah Pretorius and Kayla Mason. Pretorius and Mason were already ahead of the curve, forming SipSteady in 2021 in an effort to shift perceptions around drinking culture inspired by their personal journeys with sober living and mindful alcohol consumption. This unique philosophy, merged with a holistic approach to marketing informed by industry insights, current trends, and honest consumer feedback, has positioned SipSteady as a pioneer in the spirit-free space.

SipSteady has earned themselves features in media outlets, including Wall Street Journal and BevNET, and has secured a growing client roster of buzzworthy brands such as Meow Wolf, Re: SET Nashville, All The Bitter, MEET Missouri, Prima Pavé, KC Bucket List, Psychedelic Water, Boulevardia Music Festival, United Way, and Oceano Zero. Now, SipSteady is expanding its impact by partnering with Drew Davis of Gem Life Collective for the second annual Dry Vibes event, a Dry January celebration of wellness and the sober-curious lifestyle.

Founded on the belief that the best experiences are the ones that we enjoy under our own influence, Dry Vibes is a celebration of alcohol-free living that offers an array of immersive activities, including non-alcoholic cocktail tastings, interactive workshops, wellness marketplaces, inspirational speakers, and much more. Dry Vibes 2024 is expanding to three cities this year: Philadelphia and Kansas City in January and Houston in February. The theme of the second annual Dry Vibes events will focus on the sober-curious lifestyle, including workshops and activations on sober travel, wellness, and relationships. Dry Vibes will highlight how individuals can experience the thrill of new adventures and create connections anywhere through alcohol-free experiences that uplift and inspire.

“Through our personal experiences and working with some of the most influential brands in the non-alcoholic space, we've witnessed the positive impact that alcohol-free living and limited-to-low alcohol consumption can have on our physical and mental well-being,” said Co-Founder Kayla Mason.“The demand for alcohol-free products and experiences isn't going anywhere, and we're thrilled to be in the unique position to offer our clients new solutions that address this growing demand.”

“The ultimate 'WHY' behind SipSteady is to help non-drinkers of every stripe feel seen and supported in their alcohol-free journey. When we started, we didn't know the kind of impact that we would be making. Having partnered with like-minded folks like Drew Davis and the Gem Life Collective on Dry Vibes and hearing real feedback from attendees, we knew we were onto something,” said Co-Founder Sarah Pretorius.“We're so excited to bring Dry Vibes back in 2024 and reach new communities craving more alcohol-free activities and experiences centered around wellness.”

ABOUT SIPSTEADY

SipSteady is a 100% Women-Owned Business that's equal parts passion and tenacity. As the first Marketing, PR, and Events Agency exclusively dedicated to the Non-Alcoholic Beverage Industry, we make it our job to know the“Dry Economy.” Whether it's the latest sober-curious trends, marketplace statistics, or alcohol-free events around the country, our finger is on the pulse of all things alcohol-free. Co-founders Sarah Pretorius & Kayla Mason approach the non-alcoholic industry from sober and wellness lenses. Sarah has enjoyed over 700 days of sobriety, and Kayla considers herself a mindful drinker.

