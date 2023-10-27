Taj Mahal, Fine Dining Indian Restaurant, Set To Open In Republic Square At Livermore

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Taj Mahal Dining Area

Taj Mahal Bar Area

Republic Square at Livermore

Taj Mahal, a one-of-a-kind fine dining Indian restaurant is opening in Republic Square at Livermore on Friday, October 27th, 2023.

- Michael Van EveryLIVERMORE, CA, USA, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Taj Mahal , an authentic fine dining Indian restaurant, is set to open its doors in the bustling Republic Square at Livermore, bringing the rich and diverse flavors of India to residents near and far.Named after the iconic monument, "Taj Mahal" isn't just about dining; it's about experiencing the vibrant culture, history, and traditions of India through its delectable cuisine. Every dish promises a journey, a tale of spices, and age-old recipes that have been passed down through generations. Inspired by the standards created by Maurya Sheraton, the oldest and most elegant 5 star hotel in New Delhi, Taj Mahal is set apart by 4 pillars: authentic Indian food, 5 star service standards, exquisite ambience, and entertainment. Taj Mahal promises a memorable and one-of-a-kind experience unseen anywhere else in the Bay Area.Owner Vikas Bajaj and Priya Bajaj, the visionaries behind the fine dining experience, delves into his inspiration behind Taj Mahal saying, "We wanted to create a space where patrons can truly experience India and the true fine dining experience, inspired by the top 5 star hotel in New Delhi. Not just through the food, but through every element of the restaurant, Taj Mahal will elevate your different senses. From the decor inspired by Indian palaces to the traditional melodies playing in the background, we want our guests to feel the essence of India."Paying homage to both northern and southern Indian culinary traditions, "Taj Mahal" offers a diverse menu, from fiery curries to delicate biryanis, all prepared using fresh, local produce. The restaurant also boasts a range of vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options, ensuring there's something for everyone's palates.Local residents and visitors are invited to embark on this exciting gastronomic journey, to celebrate the rich tapestry of flavors, aromas, and experiences that "Taj Mahal" promises.Michael Van Every, President and Managing Partner of Republic Urban Properties , the developer of Republic Square at Livermore of which Taj Mahal is a valued tenant, expresses his excitement,“We are thrilled to welcome Taj Mahal to Republic Square at Livermore. Taj Mahal is not just a restaurant, it's a testament to the rich culinary artistry of Indian cuisine taken to the next level through a fine dining experience and a testament to our dedication of creating a diverse tenant mix that will ultimately create an impact in community development in Livermore. We believe they'll become a beloved spot and we're excited to show our support.”About Republic Urban PropertiesRepublic Urban Properties is the West Coast Division of the Republic Family of Companies, known for developing quality real estate throughout the United States that offer transit-oriented development and green building opportunities. Focusing on infill and urban development, our experience building a variety of product types-including residential, hotel, retail, office, and mixed-use-gives us the flexibility to create projects that realize the highest and best use of the land. Our decades of experience working closely with state, county, and city governments in the region has helped us successfully navigate the intricacies of the regulatory environment and play an integral role in making the Bay Area one of the top three multifamily markets in the country.Additional background on the Republic Family of Companies can be found on our website:

