Executive Coach Grace Boda To Be Featured On Close Up Radio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WALNUT CREEK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The personal and collective disruptions of recent years have made clear the need for a new way forward. This is a powerful moment: new possibilities are opening and change is happening quickly. Now is the time to reimagine and recreate our lives, work, and relationships in ways that uplift us all.

Grace Boda works with leaders, entrepreneurs, and creatives who are contributing to the renewal of our collective lives by:

.offering innovative approaches to complex problems.

.shaping culture and social structures.

.redefining old paradigms of power and relationship.

.healing and restoring communities.

.establishing a nobler vision of what we can be together.

Creating this new way forward requires a more holistic perspective and new skill sets. What worked in the past simply isn't enough in this critical time. Grace is a highly skilled and accomplished executive and organizational systems coach, professional mediator and energy worker who guides her clients to see and understand their challenges with more depth and to respond to them with greater impact. She uses, and helps her clients to develop, a broad range of perceptual capacities and skills for creating and shaping their contexts in new ways.

Grace is working at the leading edge of consciousness, helping her clients embody their wisdom and strengths with authenticity and power.

Whether her clients are working in highly-charged, high-stakes environments or simply aspiring to be their best in their most intimate relationships, her unique perspective and broad repertoire of tools give them practical, powerful strategies for realizing what they envision.

A key, Grace explains, to being able to create the circumstances and relationships that we want lies in the power of our authentic presence. When we're able to remain grounded, calm, open, available to new information, and able to perceive complex information without becoming reactive to it, we are a balancing, restorative influence on everyone and everything around us and have access to creativity and inspiration beyond what we can access when driven by our egos. And when, from that balanced place, we're expressing ourselves authentically and constructively, we become a healing presence in any situation.

Because the quality of our presence is largely the result how we're directing our attention, and because our habits of attention determine the ways that we direct the energy or power that others experience through us, Grace offers clients training and mentoring in the perception of subtle energy and in energy healing. When leaders prioritize their own well-being and apply the principles and practices Grace teaches,“they are able to be transformative influences wherever they are. Their very way of being becomes the vehicle and foundation for a more beautiful, loving and fruitful world, and they too are restored in the process”.

Grace also stresses the importance of bringing rigorous self-examination to the process By bringing awareness to limiting beliefs and assumptions, unresolved experiences or unconscious material we tend to project onto others around us, we clear the lens of our own perception and can discern truth more easily in the sea of confusing information. Patterns begin to emerge and we find clarity of direction and purpose and a pathway to effective action. Through her unique coaching work, Grace's mission is clear: to facilitate the realization of our true power, individually and collectively, as creators of all we experience. Only when we can do this, will we break out of the patterns that no longer work and create a better world for all of us.

Close Up Radio will feature Grace Boda in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday October 31st at 12pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio .

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

For more information, visit

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno

Lou Ceparano

Close Up Television & Radio

+1 631-850-3314

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook