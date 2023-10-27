Azerbaijan Expands Powers Of Health Ministry Following Presidential Decree


10/27/2023 9:13:47 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The areas of activity and tasks of the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan have been expanded, Trend reports.

This issue has been reflected in a decree on making changes in the Regulations on the Ministry of Health signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Will be updated

MENAFN27102023000187011040ID1107319190

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search