Extra-Budgetary Funds Subsumed Under Azerbaijani Health Ministry's Maintenance Costs


10/27/2023 9:13:46 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Extra-budgetary funds have also been included in the maintenance costs of Azerbaijan's Health Ministry, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amendments to the Regulation on the Ministry of Health.

The full text is available here

Will be updated

