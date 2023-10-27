Azerbaijan Abolishes Post Of First Deputy Minister Of Health

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The post of first
deputy minister of health has been abolished in Azerbaijan,
Trend reports.
This issue was addressed in a decree signed by President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to amend the Ministry of Health
Regulations.
The ministry now has a first deputy and four deputies nominated
and dismissed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
In accordance with the changes, along with the post of first
deputy minister, the post of deputy minister has also been
abolished.
Thus, the minister of health will have three deputies.
