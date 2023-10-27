Azerbaijani Health Ministry To Test Secondary Medical Or Pharmaceutical Educated Persons

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Persons (employees) with secondary medical or pharmaceutical education will be certified, Trend reports.

This was reflected in the decree signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on amendments to the Regulation on the Ministry of Health.

Attestation of persons (employees) with secondary medical or pharmaceutical education will be carried out by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Health.

