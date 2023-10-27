Azerbaijani Health Ministry To Test Secondary Medical Or Pharmaceutical Educated Persons


10/27/2023 9:13:44 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Persons (employees) with secondary medical or pharmaceutical education will be certified, Trend reports.

This was reflected in the decree signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on amendments to the Regulation on the Ministry of Health.

Attestation of persons (employees) with secondary medical or pharmaceutical education will be carried out by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Health.

The full text is available here

Will be updated

MENAFN27102023000187011040ID1107319185

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search