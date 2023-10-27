Azerbaijan To Keep Register Of Persons Entitled For Medical, Pharmaceutical Activities

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. A state register
of persons entitled to conduct medical and pharmaceutical
activities will be kept in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
This issue has been reflected in a decree on making changes in
the Regulations on the Ministry of Health signed by the President
of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
The responsibilities of the ministry include keeping a state
register of persons entitled to engage in medical and
pharmaceutical activities in Azerbaijan.
