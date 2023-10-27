Azerbaijan To Keep Register Of Persons Entitled For Medical, Pharmaceutical Activities


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. A state register of persons entitled to conduct medical and pharmaceutical activities will be kept in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This issue has been reflected in a decree on making changes in the Regulations on the Ministry of Health signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The responsibilities of the ministry include keeping a state register of persons entitled to engage in medical and pharmaceutical activities in Azerbaijan.

