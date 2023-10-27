Man Injured In Kherson Region Dies In Hospital - He Fought For Life For More Than Month

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 41-year-old man injured in the shelling on September 14 in the Kherson region died in hospital.

This was reported by the police of the Kherson region, Ukrinform reported.



"The police received a report that a 41-year-old man who was injured during the enemy shelling of Kamyanka on September 14 died in hospital," the report said.

It is noted that doctors fought for his life for more than a month, but his injuries were too severe.

As reported, Russian troops fired 114 times at the Kherson region over the past day, killing one person and injuring two others.