Reconnaissance Men Receive 50 FPV Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine received 50 FPV drones.

The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

The DIU noted that the effectiveness of FPV drones during the Russian-Ukrainian war was proven by tons of burned expensive deadly military equipment of the occupiers.

"This weapon is universal because it is capable of inflicting hellish irreparable losses on the enemy from a distance, no matter where they are: in a trench, on armored vehicles or in a building. Practice shows that skillful Ukrainian FPV operators are able to fly into even the most inaccessible Russian hideouts! Therefore, the more kamikaze drones we have, the fewer invaders there are on our land," the DIU emphasized.

Odesas five ambulances from Vienna authorities

The DIU's military expressed their gratitude to the United Development Center of Ukraine for providing another batch of FPVs.

50 drones have already been sent to the hottest areas of the frontline to destroy enemies.

As reported earlier, more than 200 Ukrainian Heavy Shot attack drones were handed over to the military under the state program 'Army of Drones'.