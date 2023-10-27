Azerbaijan Treats Outstanding Personalities Of Georgia With Great Respect

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On October 27, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov and
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, who were on a visit to
Georgia, took part in the ceremony of laying the foundation stone
of the new building of the Tbilisi State Professional Azerbaijani
Drama Theatre named after Heydar Aliyev in Tbilisi, Azernews reports.
Prime Minister Ali Asadov made a speech at the foundation-laying
ceremony.
"Cultural ties based on historical roots have for centuries been
the main factor for the Azerbaijani and Georgian peoples to live in
conditions of friendship, good neighbourliness, peace and mutual
understanding.
Historically, both Azerbaijan and Georgia have shown great
respect and special sympathy for the national and spiritual values,
culture, language, religion, art and literature of our peoples.
Many prominent figures and great personalities of Azerbaijan
(Mirza Fatali Akhundov, Mirza Shafi Vazeh, Fatali Khan Khoyski)
lived and created in Georgia, where they gained immortality.
Similarly, many cultural and art figures, prominent figures of
Georgia, worked in Azerbaijan and made an important contribution to
our public and cultural life.
As a historical confirmation of the abovementioned, we can
mention the beginning of the Tbilisi State Professional Azerbaijani
Drama Theatre in 1872 in the city of Tbilisi.
During the long activity of the theatre, immortal works of
classics of Georgian, Azerbaijani, and world literature were staged
with great success.
Today it is a historical event breathing new life into the
Tbilisi State Professional Azerbaijani Drama Theatre named after
the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev.
"We highly appreciate the decision to locate the new theatre
building in an important and beautiful corner of the city of
Tbilisi," says the Minister.
"I would like to take this opportunity to share with you some
moments about great leader Heydar Aliyev's warm attitude towards
Georgia.
While leading Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev always showed a friendly
attitude towards neighbouring countries. As for Georgia, this is a
special case.
During both administrations, Heydar Aliyev treated Georgia and
the Georgian people with great respect, special attention and
care.
We all remember well the strong friendship between Heydar
Aliyev, who visited Georgia many times, and the late head of
Georgia Eduard Shevardnadze, based on mutual trust.
Thanks to their leadership, solid foundations were laid for the
development of relations between our countries in political,
economic, cultural, humanitarian, and all other fields.
The political careers of both leaders were characterised by
originality and marked by similar historical events. Thus, they
continued their political activity for the second time as the head
of an independent state at the request of their people.
While leading their country, among other areas, they paid
special attention, care, and sensitivity to the national-spiritual
values, language, religion, culture, art and music of their people
and did everything possible to protect and develop them. this
heritage.
I should also note that Heydar Aliyev was a great admirer of
Georgian art, literature, music, and cinema," the Prime Minister
said.
He noted that in the modern era President Ilham Aliyev and Prime
Minister Irakli Garibashvili preserve the rich historical
traditions we have inherited, protect the national interests of our
independent states developing through democracy, and lead them to
great achievements.
"I hope that the professional creative team of this theatre,
which we have established today, will properly use the wonderful
conditions that will be created here and will play an active role
in the cultural life of Tbilisi with new projects and
performances.
This, in turn, will contribute to the strengthening of good
neighbourly, friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan
and Georgia, the rapprochement of our peoples.
I am confident that this theatre will not only become a worthy
gift for lovers of culture and art, but will also add special
beauty to the appearance of the city of Tbilisi, which perfectly
synthesizes history, antiquity, and modernity, and will become a
cultural centre of the capital of Georgia.
It is noteworthy that laying the foundation stone of the new
building of this cultural centre named after Heydar Aliyev
coincides with the current year - the 100th anniversary of the
birth of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people.
A number of events were also held in Georgia on the occasion of
the prestigious jubilee of Heydar Aliyev.
On behalf of myself, the government, and the people of
Azerbaijan, I express gratitude to Prime Minister Irakli
Garibashvili, the government, and the people of Georgia for the
respect and honour shown to the dear memory of the Great
Leader.
I would like to note one point: as always in Azerbaijan, the
outstanding personalities of Georgia are treated with great respect
and honour.
Thus, these days in Ganja, the second largest city of
Azerbaijan, a memorial plaque has been erected in front of the
building where the famous Georgian poet Nikoloz Baratashvili once
lived, created, and worked.
At the same time, the Georgian State Drama Theatre operating in
the Gakh district of Azerbaijan was named after the great Georgian
writer Ilya Chavchavadze and was decorated accordingly.
