Azerbaijan Offers Platform For Peace To Achieve Sdgs

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Mazahir Afandiyev
The Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Summit 2023 and SDG
Action Weekend 2023 took place in New York, USA, during the 78th
session of the UN General Assembly on September 16–19, 2023.
A delegation headed by the minister of foreign affairs was
assembled to attend the Summit and provided outstanding
representation for the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Speaking at the Summit, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
made a special appeal to the heads of state and government. During
his speech, he emphasized the importance of preparing a global
Rescue Plan for People and Planet, paying special attention to the
first five goals of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG1: No
Poverty, SDG2: Zero Hunger, SDG3: Good Health and Well-Being, SDG4:
Quality Education, and SDG5: Gender Equality), and taking
appropriate action.
Following the Summit, member states committed to doing all
within their power to reach the Sustainable Development Goals
announced at the Summit, and the High-Level Political Forum on
Sustainable Development (HLPF) adopted a Political Declaration that
reaffirmed the commitment of world leaders to the 2030 Agenda and
the implementation of the SDGs.
Azerbaijan consistently pays great attention to UN decisions and
demonstrates model state behavior in carrying out the
recommendations and obligations that stem from these decisions in
conformity with realities and the country's Constitution.
The Azerbaijani delegation's successful participation in the
Summit's work, speeches, and meetings will open up a number of
opportunities and benefits for the future development of
cooperation with the UN in the development of the global
document.
The Government of Azerbaijan broadly supported the global
discussions and the Political Declaration of the SDG Summit and
presented a national obligation to SDG Transformation, built on
national efforts within the framework of the Socio-Economic
Development Strategy for 2022-2026, the State Program of the Great
Return to the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan liberated
from the occupation, the Comprehensive National Financing Framework
(CNRF), and the implementation of the Sustainable Finance Roadmap
of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
Following the September summit, the Third Sustainable
Development Goals Dialogue was arranged in Baku. October 24,“UN
Day”, was set aside specifically for the dialogue.
The purpose of holding the event on this specific date is to
show how much the Azerbaijani government values the celebration of
"UN Day", how much it pays attention to it, and how dependable it
is in putting the UN's universally endorsed documents into
practice.
It should be noted that in order to support the Government of
Azerbaijan in implementing national priorities within the framework
of the Azerbaijan Sustainable Development Strategy until 2030 and
the 2030 Agenda, the series of SDG Dialogues aims to serve as a
platform for the main parties: the government, the UN, the private
sector, civil society, international financial institutions, and
development partners interested in expanding knowledge, applying
advanced international experience, and providing innovative
solutions.
Every SDG Dialogue focuses on a particular issue, and following
the debate, a conceptual approach to the issue is established.
Additionally, a policy brief summarizing relevant data and global
best practices, as well as a section on useful policy proposals,
are included.
Two SDG dialogues have taken place since the series began in
November 2022:“Green Transformation in Azerbaijan” and“Towards
2030: Socio-economic Inclusion in Azerbaijan”.
This year's third SDG Dialogue also sought to exchange insights
from the Summit's conversations and determine the next steps for
accelerating and funding the SDGs in Azerbaijan.
Furthermore, our delegations are well-represented at the highest
levels, both domestically and abroad, at conferences hosted by UN
bodies and UN subcommittees in support of the Sustainable
Development Goals.
This year, on October 19–20, 2023, in Geneva, Switzerland, the
United Nations Economic Commission for Europe and the United
Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) jointly organized the Regional
Conference - the main event of the United Nations Commission on
Population and Development (UNECE). The delegation of the Republic
of Azerbaijan, including the MilliMajlis, was represented at the
conference at a high level.
Our nation's successful involvement on all platforms shows the
international community that Azerbaijan consistently handles global
challenges, accomplishments, and all related activities with great
consideration and respect.
Assuring a lasting peace in the South Caucasus, expeditiously
restoring native Garabagh through the Great Return and the process
of reintegrating peoples, and guaranteeing that all peoples live in
peace and prosperity are currently Azerbaijan's top priorities.
Mazahir Afandiyev is the Member of the Milli Majlis (the
Azerbaijani Parliament).
