Pakistani Embassy Marks Kashmir Black Day

Pakistani Embassy in Azerbaijan held a special event to
commemorate Kashmir Black Day in Baku, Azernews reports.
Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, think tanks, and
journalists representing print and electronic media attended the
event.
The ceremony started with the anthems of Pakistan and Jammu and
Kashmir.
Later, the representative of Azerbaijani NGO gave a speech about
the conflict. Thereupon, Charge d`Affaires Sara Ijaz gave detailed
information about the conflict and noted that October 27, 2023,
marks 75 years of India's illegal occupation of the disputed state
of Jammu and Kashmir. She stated that the hapless people of the
Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) continue to
suffer under the brutal occupation.
It was noted that the sufferings of the Kashmiri people had
increased manifold after India abrogated the special status of
IIOJK through the revocation of Articles 370 and 35-A of the Indian
Constitution on August 5, 2019. Since then, a fresh wave of
state-sponsored terror and oppression has been unleashed, marked by
curfews, cordon and search operations, media curbs and blackouts,
arbitrary arrests and detention of true Kashmiri leadership,
extra-judicial killings, settlement of non-Kashmiris in IIOJK to
change its demography and distinct cultural identity, among others.
These actions are in clear violation of international law, relevant
UNSC resolutions, and the 4th Geneva Convention.
The Cd'A further emphasized that Jammu and Kashmir is an
internationally recognized dispute, and unilateral actions by the
Indian government can neither alter the disputed status of the
territory nor hold legitimate rights to self-determination for the
Kashmiri people.
Participants in the event reiterated Azerbaijan's consistent
support for the cause of Jammu and Kashmir under UN
resolutions.
Following the event, guests were invited to see the photo
exhibition depicting the plight of Kashmiris under Indian brutality
in the IIOJK.
To recall, on October 27, 1947, India invaded the princely state
of Jammu and Kashmir and forcibly occupied it against the will of
the people. Each year, October 27 is observed as Kashmir Black Day
to mark the forced occupation of the valley by the Indian
Occupation Forces.
