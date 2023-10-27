Russia's Lavrov Says His Country Intends To Show Active Constructive Activity In Format Of Caspian Five

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
In order to strengthen the position of the region as a zone of
productive cooperation, Moscow intends to be active in the format
of the "Caspian Five" (Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan and
Turkmenistan), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said this at
the first meeting of the Inter-Departmental Commission on Caspian
Issues, Azernews reports.
"Russia intends to show active constructive activity in the
format of the Caspian Five in order to strengthen the position of
this region as a zone of peace, solidarity, friendly neighborhood
and productive international cooperation," Russian FM said.
According to Sergey Lavrov, the joint activity of the Caspian
littoral states is an important factor in ensuring security,
stability, and sustainable development in the entire Eurasian
space.
Saying that the North-South international transport corridor is
a priority for the Russian leadership, the Russian diplomat noted
that close cooperation with the Caspian littoral states,
compatibility of interests, and joint action in solving the Caspian
problems are necessary for this.
"According to the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian
Sea, only the "Caspian Five" countries have exclusive powers on
issues related to this unique basin," the Russian Foreign Minister
said.
