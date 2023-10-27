D & D Pest Control Co. Now Offering Termidor Termite Treatments In Eastern North Carolina

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Greenville, North Carolina Oct 27, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

D & D Pest Control Co., a leading pest control company in Eastern North Carolina, is now offering Termidor termite treatments. Termidor is a highly effective liquid termiticide that creates a long-lasting barrier around your home to protect it from termites.

Termidor is a non-repellent termiticide, which means that termites cannot detect it. This makes it ideal for treating homes with active termite infestations. Termidor also has a transfer effect, which means that termites that come into contact with the termiticide will transfer it to other termites, eventually killing the entire colony.

D & D Pest Control Co. is offering Termidor termite treatments to homeowners in Eastern North Carolina, including Jacksonville, New Bern, Kinston, Goldsboro, Snow Hill, and Greenville. To learn more about Termidor termite treatments or to schedule a free inspection, please call D & D Pest Control Co. at (252) 523-8255 or visit their website at .

About D & D Pest Control Co.

D & D Pest Control Co. is a family-owned and operated pest control company that has been serving Eastern North Carolina for over 20 years. They are licensed and insured and offer a wide range of pest control services, including termite control, bed bug control, mosquito control, and more.

D & D Pest Control Co. is committed to providing its customers with the highest quality pest control services possible. They use the latest and most effective pest control products and techniques, and their technicians are highly trained and experienced.

If you are looking for a reliable and effective pest control company in Eastern North Carolina, contact D & D Pest Control Co. today.