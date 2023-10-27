(MENAFN- Baystreet) Futures up to End Week

Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as the U.S. benchmark Treasury yield retreated, while investors awaited key inflation data from the world's largest economy amid signs of escalating conflict in the Middle East.

The TSX Composite fell 72.54 points to close Thursday to 18,875.31.

December futures were up 0.3% early Friday.

The Canadian dollar was static to 72.38 cents U.S.

ON BAYSTREET

The TSX Venture Exchange let go of 2.21 points Thursday to 516.10.

ON WALLSTREET

NASDAQ futures rose Friday, as the tech-heavy index tried to recover some of this week's steep losses. Amazon also gave a boost to tech-related shares on the back of strong quarterly results.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials listed lower 81 points, or 0.3%, to 32,796.

Futures for the S&P 500 hiked eight points, or 0.2%, at 4,164.50.

Futures for the NASDAQ hiked 98.5 points, or 0.7%, to 14,292.50.

Amazon added more than 6% after the e-commerce giant trounced analysts' expectations for revenue and earnings in the third quarter. Other megacap stocks such as Alphabet and Microsoft followed Amazon shares higher in the premarket.

Ford dropped 3%, however, after the company missed third-quarter earnings expectations and pulled its guidance for the year, citing the UAW strike.

Wall Street is coming off a tough session, with the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite losing more than 1% each on Thursday, with the latter falling deeper into correction territory. The Dow lost more than 250 points.

Those losses put the major averages on track for steep weekly losses. The Dow and S&P 500 are down 1% and 2%, respectively, for the week. The NASDAQ has fallen 3% in that time.

Investors are looking ahead to what could be the next catalyst for stocks on Friday: the personal consumption expenditures reading for September. The PCE is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge. Economists are calling for a core PCE increase of 0.3% in September, and a year over year increase of 3.7%, according to Dow Jones.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained 1.3% Friday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng recovered 2.1%.

Oil prices regained $1.42 to $84.67 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices dumped seven dollars to $1,990.40 U.S. an ounce.























