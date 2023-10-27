Festival Of Christmas Trees - Francis House Children's Hospice Opens Pop-Up Event

(MENAFN- Pressat) Francis House Children's Hospice is bringing the magic of Christmas to a pop-up shop in Quayside MediaCityUK by filling it with 40 unique Christmas trees.

The Festival of Christmas trees opens on Saturday, October 28, and aims to encourage members of the public to place bids the unique trees, each packed with vouchers, signed football shirts, hampers, vouchers and handmade gifts.

The annual project involves businesses, community groups and individuals coming together in the decoration of a one-off Christmas tree which will be auctioned off to raise funds for the Greater Manchester hospice.

Based in Didsbury, Francis House provides respite care, homecare, end of life care and a range of other services to the families of children and young people with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions.

Participants this year include JP Goldman, Cardinal Global Logistics, Beaverbrooks the Jewellers, Morrisons, Uplift Knitters, LIFT-Financial, Amaranth, DLA Piper and Lowbury Construction.

The event this year is sponsored by Towers Business Park and Quayside MediaCityUK.

Julie Williams, fundraising officer at Francis House said: "Anyone visiting the display is in for a real treat. With the help of our tree sponsors there is something to tempt everyone to place a bid and be in with the chance of taking a truly unique tree home for Christmas.

“We provide the tree and lights, and the rest is left up to the imagination of our fantastic sponsors. Cardinal Global Logistics have created a bright and beautiful Barbie tree and the Thomason family have put together two trees bursting with football, gaming and food and drink goodies.”

Bids can be placed on each tree for five weeks in the run up to Christmas, either in store or online at

A range of Christmas decorations, gifts and cards are also on sale in the shop along with the opportunity to win a raffle prize and take part in a lucky dip.

With some trees fetching hundreds of pounds each it is hoped the event this year will exceed the £25,000 in profit raised in 2022.

The shop can be found on the first floor of Quayside MediaCityUK, formerly the Lowry Outlet and runs from October 28 until December 3.

To view a gallery of the trees and to discover more visit