EDSOURCE INCREASES NATIONAL EDUCATION COVERAGE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EdSource received two grants this month that will allow the nonprofit newsroom to strategically cover national stories on higher education.



One grant that will support EdSource's expansion comes from the Crimsonbridge Foundation, a D.C.-based national philanthropic organization that fosters collaboration to create transformative solutions to improve the lives of the nation's youth and families.



The other grant is from ECMC Foundation, a nationally-focused foundation working to improve higher education for career success among underserved populations through evidence-based innovation.



Both foundations will provide financial support that will allow EdSource to pursue education stories with significance related to California – from examining federal policy to looking at innovative programs in other states. At the same time,

EdSource will seek to collaborate with news organizations around the country to amplify this work, as the size and complexity of California's public education system helps inform education coverage elsewhere.



California is home to the nation's largest four-year public university, California State University, and the largest higher education system in the nation, California Community Colleges.



EdSource has produced education analysis in California since 1977. Its reporters and editors have decades of experience covering complex issues, from school finance to equity in teaching.

"As the largest education newsroom in California with deep policy expertise, EdSource is well-positioned to shine a light on national higher education stories," EdSource CEO Anne Vasquez said. "Sometimes California leads the way on higher education policies and sometimes the state can learn from how others are finding their way forward. "

"This grant investment is critical to advancing the conversation around systems change in higher education, both in California and across the nation," said Jacob Fraire, president of ECMC Foundation. "In addition to supporting the work of some of the finest journalists in the field, we are excited about EdSource's desire to bring lessons learned from other states to California leaders. This kind of storytelling will serve to strengthen the field and ultimately benefit millions of students across the state."

ABOUT EDSOURCE

As a nonprofit, independent news organization, EdSource knows that an informed, involved public is necessary to strengthen schools to improve opportunities now and in the future. Since 1977, EdSource has delivered education analysis and continues to report on the most pressing education issues in California and the nation.

FOLLOW EDSOURCE

EdSource

EdSource/subscribe

twitter/EdSource

facebook/EdSource

MEDIA CONTACT



[email protected]

ABOUT ECMC FOUNDATION

ECMC Foundation is a Los Angeles-based, nationally focused foundation whose mission is to improve higher education for career success among underserved populations through evidence-based innovation. It is one of several affiliates under the ECMC Group enterprise based in Minneapolis. ECMC Foundation makes investments to remove barriers to postsecondary completion; build the capacity of organizations, institutions and systems; and transform the postsecondary ecosystem using a spectrum of funding structures, including strategic grantmaking and program-related investments, to support both nonprofit and for-profit ventures. Working with grantees, partners and peers, ECMC Foundation's vision is for all learners to unlock their fullest potential. Learn more about ECMC Foundation by visiting

and ECMC Group by visiting

.

ABOUT THE CRIMSONBRIDGE FOUNDATION

Through partnerships with community colleges, universities, and nonprofits, the Crimsonbridge Foundation is building the capacity of the higher education ecosystem to help more learners earn a degree and thrive in their careers and beyond. Crimsonbridge is focused on increasing degrees for first-generation college students and learners underrepresented in higher education, elevating innovations and research to provide solutions to barriers for today's college students, and collaborating with philanthropy to raise awareness about high-impact opportunities that support college success.

SOURCE EdSource