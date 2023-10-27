Global Tennis Shoes Market Insights Report 2023: Market Aces Growth, Set To Score $2.8 Billion By 2028

Tennis is also becoming popular among health-conscious people as it offers numerous health benefits, such as improved aerobic fitness, increased muscular strength, enhanced flexibility, and boosted cognitive abilities. Besides this, leading manufacturers operating in the industry are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce shoe variants according to the foot type of athletes.

They are also focusing on improving shock absorption technology in the heel and forefoot to prevent injuries and make shoes more comfortable, which is supporting the market growth. Furthermore, the expansion of offline distribution channels, along with the proliferation of online shopping platforms that provide easy availability and discounted prices, is driving the market.

Apart from this, favorable initiatives undertaken by governments of numerous countries to reduce the environmental impact of shoe manufacturing is anticipated to drive the market in the coming years.

Key Questions Answered in This Report



What was the size of the global tennis shoes market in 2022?

What is the expected growth rate of the global tennis shoes market during 2023-2028?

What are the key factors driving the global tennis shoes market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global tennis shoes market?

What is the breakup of the global tennis shoes market based on the playing surface?

What is the breakup of the global tennis shoes market based on application?

What is the breakup of the global tennis shoes market based on the distribution channel?

What are the key regions in the global tennis shoes market? Who are the key players/companies in the global tennis shoes market?

Key Attributes: