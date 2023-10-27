Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SANDUSKY, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CIVB ) ("Civista") announced its unaudited financial results for the three and nine month periods ending September 30, 2023.

Third quarter and year-to-date 2023 highlights:

Net income of $10.4 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $11.1 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022.

Net income of $33.3 million, or $2.12 per diluted share, compared to $27.3 million, or $1.82 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Cost of deposits of 129 basis points and total funding costs of 172 basis points for the quarter. Based on the September 29, 2023 market close share price of $15.50, the $0.16 third quarter dividend is equivalent to an annualized yield of 4.13% and a dividend payout ratio of 24.24%. "Overall, I am extremely pleased with our third quarter results.

Despite continued funding pressure, we were able to increase net interest income quarter-over-quarter, as loans grew by $118.6 million, or 18 percent on an annualized basis.

We continue to post record earnings, with our year-to-date net income up 22 percent over the same period last year," said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista. During the quarter Civista made the decision to step away from its income tax refund business for 2024.

In the first quarter of 2021, the U.S Treasury mistakenly sent $5.6 billion in stimulus payments to the Company, causing an increase in the volume of consumer complaints.

The volume of complaints has diminished, however, the amount of information required by our regulators to "close out" each complaint has increased extensively.

While our business partner has been responsible for gathering most of the information related to these requests, it has become apparent that our regulators' view of this program is changing.

Management has made the decision to step away rather than risk that our participation in this program might inhibit future M&A activity.

Civista earned $2.4 million in each of the previous 3 years from this program with very few direct costs associated with it.

Mr. Shaffer added, "We have had a long and very beneficial relationship with the Santa Barbara Tax Processing Group and our income tax refund processing program.

This was not an easy decision, but one that we felt made sense for Civista." Results of Operations : For the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 Net interest income increased $1.1 million, or 3.5%, for the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022.

Interest income increased $13.3 million while interest expense increased $12.2 million.

The increase in interest income was driven by both increases in rates and increases in volume.

The increase interest expense was driven by rate and volume as well, but also by a shift in the mix of funding sources.

Net interest margin decreased 44 basis points to 3.69% for the third quarter of 2023, compared to 4.03% for the same period a year ago. The increase in interest income was primarily due to a 104 basis point increase in asset yield, which led to $8.1 million of the increase in interest income.

Additionally, a $377.9 million increase in average earning assets led to $5.2 million of the increase in interest income.

The increase in volume can be attributed to both organic growth and to the acquisitions during 2022 of Comunibanc Corp ("Comunibanc") and Civista Leasing and Financing ("CLF"), formerly known as Vision Financial group ("VFG"). Interest expense increased $12.2 million, or 582.0%, for the third quarter of 2023, compared to the same period last year.

The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 201 basis points, while average interest-bearing liabilities increased $422.0 million.

The increase in interest-bearing liabilities was primarily in brokered time deposits and short-term FHLB borrowings to fund growth.

This shift in the funding mix, as well as rising rates, is driving the increase in the funding rate.

Interest-bearing deposit costs have increased 172 basis points compared to a year ago.



Average Balance Analysis (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)

















Three Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/ Assets: balance Interest rate *

balance Interest rate * Interest-earning assets:













Loans and leases** $

2,679,679 $ 39,732 5.88

%

$

2,289,588 $ 27,176 4.71

% Taxable securities *** 359,154 2,999 2.95

%

354,597 2,936 3.06

% Non-taxable securities *** 286,048 2,336 3.77

%

268,327 1,998 3.47

% Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 55,288 719 5.16

%

89,744 423 1.87

% Total interest-earning assets *** $

3,380,169 $ 45,786 5.34

%

$

3,002,256 32,533 4.30

% Noninterest-earning assets:













Cash and due from financial institutions 22,542





58,581



Premises and equipment, net 50,999





28,633



Accrued interest receivable 11,673





8,907



Intangible assets 128,215





84,265



Bank owned life insurance 53,879





53,131



Other assets 64,008





48,013



Less allowance for loan losses (34,283)





(27,546)







Total Assets $

3,677,202





$

3,256,240



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:













Interest-bearing liabilities:













Demand and savings $

1,333,903 $

2,189 0.65

%

$

1,457,112 $



379 0.10

% Time 632,111 7,395 4.64

%

280,903 557 0.79

% Short-term FHLB borrowings 233,547 3,246 5.51

%

6,713 48 2.84

% Long-term FHLB borrowings 2,644 15 2.25

%

25,336 133 2.08

% Other borrowings 8,026 198 9.91

%

- - 0.00

% Subordinated debentures 103,894 1,239 4.73

%

103,751 975 3.73

% Repurchase agreements 993 - 0.00

%

19,277 2 0.04

% Total interest-bearing liabilities $

2,315,118 $ 14,282 2.45

%

$

1,893,092 $

2,094 0.44

% Noninterest-bearing deposits 980,835





980,999



Other liabilities 33,040





77,015



Shareholders' equity 348,209





305,134



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $

3,677,202





$

3,256,240



















Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 31,504 2.89

%



$ 30,439 3.86

%















Net interest margin ***



3.69

%





4.03

%

















* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $621 thousand and $532 thousand for the periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

















** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans















*** - Average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $69.2 million and $46.9 million, respectively.

These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.

For the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

Net interest income increased $17.8 million, or 22.9%, compared to the same period in 2022.

Interest income increased $47.4 million, or 56.9%, for the nine months of 2023.

Average earning assets increased $389.1 million, resulting in an increase in interest income of $19.3 million.

Average yields increased 141 basis points, resulting in an increase in interest income of $28.1 million.

The increase in volume can be attributed to both organic growth and to the acquisitions during 2022 of Comunibanc and CLF.



Interest expense increased $29.6 million, or 526.2%, for the nine months of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022.

Average rates increased 166 basis points compared to 2022, resulting in $16.6 million of the increase in interest expense.

Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $420.1 million, resulting in $13.0 million of the increase in interest expense.



Net interest margin increased 26 basis points to 3.88% for the nine months of 2023, compared to 3.62% for the same period a year ago.



Average Balance Analysis (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)

















Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/ Assets: balance Interest rate *

balance Interest rate * Interest-earning assets:













Loans ** $

2,607,632 $ 114,108 5.85

%

$

2,111,019 $ 70,065 4.44

% Taxable securities *** 367,946 8,817 2.89

%

322,262 6,431 2.53

% Non-taxable securities *** 285,250 6,917 3.79

%

262,790 5,669 3.55

% Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 23,382 818 4.67

%

199,019 1,098 0.74

% Total interest-earning assets *** $

3,284,210 $ 130,660 5.29

%

$

2,895,090 83,263 3.88

% Noninterest-earning assets:













Cash and due from financial institutions 33,918





108,220



Premises and equipment, net 58,338





24,429



Accrued interest receivable 11,176





8,025



Intangible assets 133,154





84,268



Bank owned life insurance 53,796





48,965



Other assets 61,669





44,077



Less allowance for loan losses (33,138)





(27,168)







Total Assets $

3,603,123





$

3,185,906



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:













Interest-bearing liabilities:













Demand and savings $

1,360,692 $

4,818 0.47

%

$

1,414,215 $



860 0.08

% Time 497,458 15,532 4.17

%

250,230 1,491 0.80

% Short-term FHLB borrowings 282,214 10,617 5.03

%

2,380 49 2.75

% Long-term FHLB borrowings 3,062 51 2.23

%

58,263 515 1.18

% Other borrowings 11,953 587 6.57

%

- - 0.00

% Subordinated debentures 103,854 3,607 4.67

%

103,726 2,701 3.48

% Repurchase agreements 11,611 4 0.05

%

21,910 8 0.05

% Total interest-bearing liabilities $

2,270,844 $

35,216 2.07

%

$

1,850,724 5,624 0.41

% Noninterest-bearing deposits 941,842





936,686



Other liabilities 44,739





76,748



Shareholders' equity 345,698





321,748



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $

3,603,123





$

3,185,906



















Net interest income and interest rate spread $

95,444 3.22

%



$ 77,639 3.48

%















Net interest margin ***



3.88

%





3.62

%

















* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $1.8 million and $1.5 million for the periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

















** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans















*** - 2023 and 2022 average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $64.3 million and $24.7 million, respectively.

These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.

Provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2023 was $630 thousand compared to $300 thousand for the third quarter of 2022, primarily related to loan and lease growth.

On January 1, 2023, Civista adopted CECL, which resulted in an adjustment to the reserve of approximately $4.3 million.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, provision for credit losses was $2.1 million, compared to $1.0 million for the same period of 2022.

The reserve ratio increased to 1.28% as of September 30, 2023 from 1.12% at December 31, 2022.

The adoption of CECL also resulted in an additional $3.4 million reserve for unfunded commitments, which is reflected as a liability in the consolidated financial statements.

Provision for unfunded commitments for the third quarter of 2023 was $130 thousand and $595 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

There was no provision for unfunded commitments during the first nine months of 2022.

For the third quarter of 2023, noninterest income totaled $8.0 million, an increase of $2.3 million, or 39.3%, compared to the prior year's third quarter.



Noninterest income













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three months ended September 30,

2023

2022

$ change

% change Service charges $

1,853

$

1,885

$



(32)

-1.7

% Net gain on sale of securities -

4

(4)

-100.0

% Net gain/(loss) on equity securities 69

(133)

202

151.9

% Net gain on sale of loans and leases 787

637

150

23.5

% ATM/Interchange fees 1,424

1,394

30

2.2

% Wealth management fees 1,197

1,208

(11)

-0.9

% Lease revenue and residual income 1,913

-

1,913

0.0

% Bank owned life insurance 266

255

11

4.3

% Tax refund processing fees - # -

-

0.0

% Other 616

484

132

27.3

% Total noninterest income $

8,125

$

5,734

$

2,391

41.7

%

Net gain/loss on equity securities increase of $202 thousand

was the result of a market valuation adjustment.

The net gain on sale of loans and leases increased by $150 thousand compared to the same period last year.

CLF generated a $466 thousand gain on the sale of $10.9 million in commercial loans and leases.

The sale of mortgage loans generated a $321 thousand gain on the sale of $16.2 million, a decrease in the gain of $316 thousand

and a $17.7 million decrease in volume in 2023, compared to 2022.

Lease revenue and residual income

contributed $1.9 million to noninterest income due to the acquisition of CLF during 2022.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, noninterest income totaled $28.2 million, an increase of $9.2 million, or 48.3%, compared to the same period in the prior year.



Noninterest income













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Nine months ended September 30,

2023

2022

$ change

% change Service charges $

5,457

$

5,004

$



453

9.1

% Net gain on sale of securities -

10

(10)

-100.0

% Net (loss) on equity securities (169)

(44)

(125)

-284.1

% Net gain on sale of loans and leases 2,033

2,146

(113)

-5.3

% ATM/Interchange fees 4,227

3,990

237

5.9

% Wealth management fees 3,570

3,713

(143)

-3.9

% Lease revenue and residual income 6,160

-

6,160

0.0

% Bank owned life insurance 830

732

98

13.4

% Tax refund processing fees 2,375

2,375

-

0.0

% Other 3,859

1,086

2,773

255.3

% Total noninterest income $

28,342

$

19,012

$

9,330

49.1

%

The increase in service charge income is split between $115 thousand in personal service charges and $149 thousand in business service charges. Overdraft fees also increased by $188 thousand.



The change in net loss on equity securities was the result of a market valuation adjustment.



The net gain on sale of loans and leases decreased by $113 thousand compared to the same period last year.

CLF generated a $1.1 million gain on the sale of $32.9 million in commercial loans and leases.

The sale of mortgage loans generated a $911 thousand gain on the sale of $42.2 million, a decrease in the gain of $1.2 million and a $65.4 million decrease in volume in 2023, compared to 2022.

Lease revenue and residual income contributed $6.2 million due to the acquisition of CLF during 2022.

Other income increased as result of a $1.5 million fee collected associated with the renewal of the company's contract with MasterCard.

Other income also increased as result of $707 thousand in interim rent at Civista Leasing and Finance, and $198 thousand increase in swap fee income.



For the third quarter of 2023, noninterest expense totaled $26.6 million, an increase of $4.1 million, or 18.0%, compared to the prior year's third quarter.



Noninterest expense













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three months ended September 30,

2023

2022

$ change

% change Compensation expense $

14,054

$

12,484

$

1,570

12.6

% Net occupancy and equipment

4,055

1,889

2,166

114.7

% Contracted data processing 651

846

(195)

-23.0

% Taxes and assessments 1,028

799

229

28.7

% Professional services 1,010

1,335

(325)

-24.3

% Amortization of intangible assets 398

456

(58)

-12.7

% ATM/Interchange expense 619

604

15

2.5

% Marketing 497

372

125

33.6

% Software maintenance expense 1,052

942

110

11.7

% Other 3,388

2,828

560

19.8

% Total noninterest expense $

26,752

$

22,555

$

4,197

18.6

%

Compensation expense increased primarily due to the acquisition of CLF resulting in an additional $1.3 million. The quarter-to-date average full time equivalent (FTE) employees were 528 at September 30, 2023, an increase of 85 FTEs over the same period in 2022.

The increase in occupancy and equipment expense is primarily due to a $2.0 million increase in equipment depreciation and expense related to the acquisition of CLF.



Taxes and assessments increased due to an increase in the FDIC assessment rate charged.

The decrease in professional services is attributable to higher consulting expense in 2022 related to the acquisition of Comunibanc.

The increase in other operating expense is primarily due to a $130 thousand provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments as well as an increase in bad check loss of $255 thousand compared to the same period in 2022.

Additional increases related to the acquisition of CLF are also attributable to the increase in 2023.



The efficiency ratio was 66.5% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to 61.4% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to an increase in noninterest expense, partially offset by an increases in noninterest income and in net interest income.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the third quarter 2023 was 15.2% compared to 16.6% in 2022.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, noninterest expense totaled $82.2 million, an increase of $19.0 million, or 30.0%, compared to the same period in the prior year.



Noninterest expense













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Nine months ended September 30,

2023

2022

$ change

% change Compensation expense $

44,137

$

36,654

$

7,483

20.4

% Net occupancy and equipment

12,310

5,122

7,188

140.3

% Contracted data processing 1,730

1,899

(169)

-8.9

% Taxes and assessments 2,985

2,416

569

23.6

% Professional services 3,804

3,593

211

5.9

% Amortization of intangible assets 1,195

890

305

34.3

% ATM/Interchange expense 1,814

1,659

155

9.3

% Marketing 1,542

1,069

473

44.2

% Software maintenance expense 2,989

2,440

549

22.5

% Other 9,792

7,450

2,342

31.4

% Total noninterest expense $

82,298

$

63,192

$

19,106

30.2

%

















Compensation expense increased primarily due to $4.6 million of salaries related to the acquisition of CLF.

Other increases related to salaries were a result of annual merit increases and add-to-staff positions as well as increases in employee insurance. The year-to-date average full time equivalent (FTE) employees were 531 at September 30, 2023, an increase of 67 FTEs over the same period in 2022.

The increase in occupancy and equipment expense is primarily due to a $6.1 million increase in equipment depreciation related to the acquisition of CLF.

The increase in amortization expense is due to $377 thousand related to the core deposit intangible associated with the acquisition of Comunibanc.

Marketing expense increased due to an increase in marketing efforts in newly acquired markets related to the Comunibanc and CLF acquisitions.



The increase in software maintenance expense is due to increases in software maintenance contracts related to the digital banking platform.



The increase in other operating expense is primarily due to a $595 thousand provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments, a $353 thousand increase in bad check loss expense and additional expenses related to CLF of $608 thousand.

Business promotion, travel & lodging, donations, and education & training all increased as well.



The efficiency ratio was 65.5% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to 64.4% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to an increase in noninterest expense, partially offset by an increases in net interest income and noninterest income.

Civista's effective income tax rate was 15.4% for the nine months of 2023 and 16.0% for the nine months 2022.



Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $195.1 million, or 5.5%, from December 31, 2022 to September 30, 2023, primarily due to growth in the loan portfolio.





End of period loan and lease balances











(unaudited - dollars in thousands)















September 30,

December 31,









2023

2022

$ Change

% Change Commercial and Agriculture $





301,877

$





278,595

$

23,282

8.4

% Commercial Real Estate:













Owner Occupied 375,851

371,147

4,704

1.3

% Non-owner Occupied 1,102,932

1,018,736

84,196

8.3

% Residential Real Estate 614,304

552,781

61,523

11.1

% Real Estate Construction 269,292

243,127

26,165

10.8

% Farm Real Estate 24,109

24,708

(599)

-2.4

% Lease financing receivable 48,259

36,797

11,462

31.1

% Consumer and Other 18,267

20,775

(2,508)

-12.1

% Total Loans $



2,754,891

$



2,546,666

$

208,225

8.2

%

Loan and lease balances increased $208.2 million, or 8.2% since December 31, 2022.

Commercial growth is predominately due to loan production from the leasing division and an increase in new commercial customers with commercial lines of credit outstanding. Even with the increase, the revolving line of credit balances continue to be less than forty percent advanced.

Commercial Real Estate continued to grow due to consistent demand in the Non-owner Occupied category, especially in the multi-family area in the major Ohio metropolitan areas.

Real Estate Construction has increased as many construction projects near completion. The undrawn construction availability continues to be near all-time highs.

Residential Real Estate has grown with continued new production in our Community Reinvestment Act ("CRA") product, more home construction loans, and more on balance sheet ARM products in this higher rate environment.

Deposits

Total deposits increased $175.8 million, or 6.7%, from December 31, 2022 to September 30, 2023.



End of period deposit balances













(unaudited - dollars in thousands)















September 30,

December 31,









2023

2022

$ Change

% Change Noninterest-bearing demand $





802,614

$





896,333

$

(93,719)

-10.5

% Interest-bearing demand 464,338

527,879

(63,541)

-12.0

% Savings and money market 872,805

876,427

(3,622)

-0.4

% Time deposits 655,986

319,345

336,641

105.4

% Total Deposits $



2,795,743

$



2,619,984

$

175,759

6.7

%

The decrease in noninterest-bearing demand of $93.7 million was primarily due to a $71.5 million decrease in noninterest-bearing business accounts and $32.3 million noninterest-bearing personal accounts.

The $63.5 million decrease in interest-bearing demand deposits was spread across personal, business, and public fund accounts.

The decrease in savings and money market was primarily due to a $62.5 million decrease in statement savings, an $11.0 million decrease in corporate savings, a $33.7 million decrease in personal money markets, partially offset by a $46.5 million increase in brokered money market accounts, a $42.1 million increase in business money market accounts and a $14.2 million increase in public money market accounts.

The increase in time certificates was primarily due to a $202.5 million increase in brokered time deposits.

In addition, Jumbo time certificates increased $62.4 million and retail time certificates increased $28.8 million.



FHLB overnight advances totaled $431.5 million on September 30, 2023, up from $393.7 million on December 31, 2022.

FHLB term advances totaled $2.6 million on September 30, 2023, down from $3.6 million on December 31, 2022.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the nine months of 2023, Civista has repurchased 84,230 shares for $1.5 million at a weighted average price of $17.77 per share.

We have approximately $12.0 million remaining of the current $13.5 million repurchase authorization.

The current repurchase plan will expire in May 2024.

In January, Civista liquidated 5,620 shares held by employees, at $21.52 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.

Shareholders' Equity

Total shareholders' equity decreased $2.1 million from December 31, 2022 to September 30, 2023, primarily due to a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $21.4 million, partially offset by a $20.2 million increase in retained earnings.



Asset Quality

Civista recorded net losses of $535 thousand for the nine months of 2023 compared to net recoveries of $132 thousand for the same period of 2022.

The allowance for credit losses to loans ratio was 1.28% at September 30, 2023 and 1.12% at December 31, 2022.



Allowance for Credit Losses





(dollars in thousands)















Nine months ended September 30,

2023

2022 Beginning of period $





28,511

$





26,641 CECL adoption adjustments 5,193

- Charge-offs (855)

(164) Recoveries 320

296 Provision 2,111

1,000 End of period $





35,280

$





27,773





Allowance for Unfunded Commitments



(dollars in thousands)















Nine months ended September 30,

2023

2022 Beginning of period $











-

$











- CECL adoption adjustments 3,386



Charge-offs -

- Recoveries -

- Provision 595

- End of period $







3,981

$











-

Non-performing assets at September 30, 2023 were $11.4 million, a 4.9% increase from December 31, 2022.

The non-performing assets to assets ratio was 0.31% at September 30, 2023 and 0.31% at December 31, 2022.

The allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans increased from 261.45% at December 31, 2022 to 308.52% at September 30, 2023.



Non-performing Assets





(dollars in thousands) September 30,

December 31,

2023

2022 Non-accrual loans $





8,713

$





7,890 Restructured loans 2,722

3,015 Total non-performing loans 11,435

10,905 Other Real Estate Owned -

- Total non-performing assets $



11,435

$



10,905

Conference Call and Webcast

Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday, October 27, 2023.

Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, .

Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 855-238-2712 and ask to join the Civista Bancshares, Inc. third quarter 2023 earnings call.

Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.

An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website ( ).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista.

For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance.

The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties.

We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and any additional risks identified in the Company's subsequent Form 10-Q's.

Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Civista Bancshares, Inc., is a $3.7 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

Its primary subsidiary, Civista Bank, was founded in 1884 and provides full-service banking, commercial lending, mortgage, and wealth management services.

Today, Civista Bank operates 43 locations across Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky.

Civista Leasing & Finance, a division of Civista Bank, offers commercial equipment leasing services for businesses nationwide.

Civista Bancshares' common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB".

Learn more at .

Civista Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income

















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022















Interest income $



45,786

$



32,533

$



130,660

$



83,263 Interest expense 14,282

2,094

35,216

5,624 Net interest income 31,504

30,439

95,444

77,639 Provision for credit losses 630

300

2,111

1,000 Net interest income after provision 30,874

30,139

93,333

76,639 Noninterest income 8,125

5,734

28,342

19,012 Noninterest expense 26,752

22,555

82,298

63,192 Income before taxes 12,247

13,318

39,377

32,459 Income tax expense 1,860

2,206

6,068

5,180 Net income 10,387

11,112

33,309

27,279















Dividends paid per common share $





0.16

$





0.14

$





0.45

$





0.42















Earnings per common share













Basic













Net income $



10,387

$



11,112

$



33,309

$



27,279 Less allocation of earnings and















dividends to participating securities 389

52

1,220

122 Net income available to common















shareholders - basic $





9,998

$



11,060

$



32,089

$



27,157 Weighted average common shares outstanding 15,735,007

15,394,898

15,747,648

14,974,862 Less average participating securities 588,715

71,604

576,902

67,323 Weighted average number of shares outstanding













used to calculate basic earnings per share 15,146,292

15,323,294

15,170,746

14,907,539















Earnings per common share













Basic $





0.66

$





0.72

$





2.12

$





1.82 Diluted 0.66

0.72

2.12

1.82















Selected financial ratios:













Return on average assets 1.12

%

1.35

%

1.24

%

1.14

% Return on average equity 11.83

%

14.45

%

12.88

%

11.34

% Dividend payout ratio 24.24

%

19.40

%

21.27

%

23.06

% Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.69

%

4.03

%

3.88

%

3.62

%



Selected Balance Sheet Items

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)











September 30,





December 31,



2023

2022

(unaudited)

(unaudited)









Cash and due from financial institutions

$









50,316

$









43,361

Investment in time deposits

1,472

1,477

Investment securities

595,508

617,592

Loans held for sale

1,589

683

Loans

2,754,890

2,546,666

Less: allowance for credit losses

(35,280)

(28,511)

Net loans

2,719,610

2,518,155

Other securities

34,224

33,585

Premises and equipment, net

58,989

64,018

Goodwill and other intangibles

134,998

133,528

Bank owned life insurance

54,053

53,543

Other assets

82,157

71,888

Total assets

$





3,732,916

$





3,537,830









Total deposits

$





2,795,743

$





2,619,984

Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term

431,500

393,700

Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term

2,573

3,578

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

-

25,143

Subordinated debentures

103,921

103,799

Other borrowings

10,964

15,516

Securities purchased payable

1,755

1,338

Tax refunds in process

493

278

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

53,222

39,658

Total shareholders' equity

332,745

334,836

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$





3,732,916

$





3,537,830









Shares outstanding at period end

15,695,997

15,728,234









Book value per share

$









21.20

$









21.29

Equity to asset ratio

8.91

%

9.46

%







Selected asset quality ratios:





Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.28

%

1.12

% Non-performing assets to total assets 0.31

%

0.31

% Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 308.52

%

261.45

%







Non-performing asset analysis





Nonaccrual loans $









8,713

$









7,890 Restructured loans 2,722

3,015 Other real estate owned -

- Total $









11,435

$









10,905

Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30, End of Period Balances 2023

2023

2023

2022

2022



















Assets

















Cash and due from banks $



50,316

$



41,354

$



52,723

$



43,361

$



40,914 Investment in time deposits 1,472

1,719

1,721

1,477

1,479 Investment securities 595,508

619,250

629,829

617,592

604,074 Loans held for sale 1,589

3,014

1,465

683

3,491 Loans and leases 2,754,890

2,636,280

2,580,066

2,546,666

2,328,614 Allowance for credit losses (35,280)

(35,149)

(34,196)

(28,511)

(27,773) Net Loans 2,719,610

2,601,131

2,545,870

2,518,155

2,300,841 Other securities 34,224

28,449

35,383

33,585

18,578 Premises and equipment, net 58,989

60,899

61,895

64,018

30,168 Goodwill and other intangibles 134,998

135,406

135,808

136,454

113,206 Bank owned life insurance 54,053

53,787

53,796

53,543

53,291 Other assets 82,157

70,971

66,068

68,962

75,677 Total Assets $

3,732,916

$

3,615,980

$

3,584,558

$

3,537,830

$

3,241,719



















Liabilities

















Total deposits $

2,795,743

$

2,942,774

$

2,843,516

$

2,619,984

$

2,708,253 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term 431,500

142,000

212,000

393,700

55,000 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term 2,573

2,859

3,361

3,578

6,723 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase -

6,788

15,631

25,143

20,155 Subordinated debentures 103,921

103,880

103,841

103,799

103,778 Other borrowings 10,964

12,568

13,938

15,516

- Securities purchased payable 1,755

-

-

1,338

2,611 Tax refunds in process 493

7,208

5,752

278

2,709 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 53,222

48,027

38,822

39,658

39,888 Total liabilities 3,400,171

3,266,104

3,236,861

3,202,994

2,939,117



















Shareholders' Equity

















Common shares 310,975

310,784

310,412

310,182

299,515 Retained earnings 176,644

168,777

161,110

156,493

146,546 Treasury shares (75,412)

(73,915)

(73,915)

(73,794)

(73,641) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (79,462)

(55,770)

(49,910)

(58,045)

(69,818) Total shareholders' equity 332,745

349,876

347,697

334,836

302,602



















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $

3,732,916

$

3,615,980

$

3,584,558

$

3,537,830

$

3,241,719



















Quarterly Average Balances

















Assets:

















Earning assets $

3,380,169

$

3,258,738

$

3,211,902

$

3,099,501

$

3,002,256 Securities 645,202

658,515

655,987

630,127

622,924 Loans 2,679,679

2,593,286

2,548,518

2,458,980

2,289,588 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Total deposits $

2,946,849

$

2,817,712

$

2,654,356

$

2,649,755

$

2,719,014 Interest-bearing deposits 1,966,014

1,912,955

1,692,470

1,710,019

1,738,015 Other interest-bearing liabilities 115,557

375,608

515,122

407,710

155,077 Total shareholders' equity 348,209

347,647

341,159

299,509

305,134

Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















Three Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30, Income statement 2023

2023

2023

2022

2022



















Total interest and dividend income $





45,786

$





43,335

$





41,539

$





37,990

$





32,533 Total interest expense 14,282

11,996

8,938

5,425

2,094 Net interest income 31,504

31,339

32,601

32,565

30,439 Provision for loan losses 630

861

620

752

300 Noninterest income 8,125

9,149

11,068

10,064

5,734 Noninterest expense 26,752

27,913

27,633

27,301

22,555 Income before taxes 12,247

11,714

15,416

14,576

13,318 Income tax expense 1,860

1,680

2,528

2,428

2,206 Net income $





10,387

$





10,034

$





12,888

$





12,148

$





11,112



















Per share data





































Earnings per common share

















Basic

















Net income $





10,387

$





10,034

$





12,888

$





12,148

$





11,112 Less allocation of earnings and



















dividends to participating securities 389

374

453

432

52 Net income available to common



















shareholders - basic $





9,998

$





9,660

$





12,435

$





11,716

$





11,060



















Weighted average common shares outstanding 15,735,007

15,775,812

15,732,092

15,717,439

15,394,898 Less average participating securities 588,715

588,715

552,882

559,596

71,604 Weighted average number of shares outstanding



















used to calculate basic earnings per share 15,146,292

15,187,097

15,179,210

15,157,843

15,323,294



















Earnings per common share

















Basic $







0.66

$







0.64

$







0.82

$







0.77

$







0.72 Diluted 0.66

0.64

0.82

0.77

0.72



















Common shares dividend paid $





2,521

$





2,367

$





2,201

$





2,202

$





2,042



















Dividends paid per common share 0.16

0.15

0.14

0.14

0.14

Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















Three Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30, Asset quality 2023

2023

2023

2022

2022



















Allowance for credit losses:

















Beginning of period $



35,251

$



34,196

$



28,511

$



27,773

$



27,435 CECL adoption adjustments -

-

5,193

-

- Charge-offs (666)

(14)

(175)

(58)

(74) Recoveries 65

208

47

44

112 Provision 630

861

620

752

300 End of period $



35,280

$



35,251

$



34,196

$



28,511

$



27,773



















Allowance for unfunded commitments:

















Beginning of period $





3,851

$





3,587

$









-

$









-

$









- CECL adoption adjustments -

-

3,386

-

- Charge-offs -

-

-

-

- Recoveries -

-

-

-

- Provision 130

264

201

-

- End of period $





3,981

$





3,851

$





3,587

$









-

$









-



















Ratios

















Allowance to total loans 1.28

%

1.33

%

1.33

%

1.12

%

1.19

% Allowance to nonperforming assets 308.52

%

327.05

%

345.91

%

261.45

%

476.24

% Allowance to nonperforming loans 308.52

%

327.05

%

345.82

%

261.45

%

476.24

%



















Nonperforming assets

















Nonperforming loans $



11,435

$



10,747

$





9,860

$



10,905

$





5,832 Other real estate owned -

-

26

-

- Total nonperforming assets $



11,435

$



10,747

$





9,886

$



10,905

$





5,832



















Capital and liquidity

















Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.79

%

8.86

%

8.63

%

8.92

%

9.32

% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.72

%

10.93

%

10.80

%

10.78

%

11.62

% Total risk-based capital ratio 14.51

%

14.83

%

14.73

%

14.52

%

15.62

% Tangible common equity ratio (1) 5.50

%

6.16

%

6.14

%

5.83

%

6.05

%





















(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.













Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















Three Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022



















Tangible Common Equity

















Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP $



332,745

$



349,876

$



347,697

$



334,835

$



302,602 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets 134,998

135,406

135,808

136,454

113,206 Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $



197,747

$



214,470

$



211,889

$



198,381

$



189,396



















Total Shares Outstanding 15,695,997

15,780,227

15,732,092

15,728,234

15,235,545



















Tangible book value per share $





12.60

$





13.59

$





13.47

$





12.61

$





12.43



















Tangible Assets

















Total Assets - GAAP $

3,732,916

$

3,615,980

$

3,587,118

$

3,537,830

$

3,241,719 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets 134,998

135,406

135,808

136,454

113,206 Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $

3,597,918

$

3,480,574

$

3,451,310

$

3,401,376

$

3,128,513



















Tangible common equity to tangible assets 5.50

%

6.16

%

6.14

%

5.83

%

6.05

%

