Freedom Financial Holdings Announces Earnings For Third Quarter Of 2023

Joseph J. Thomas, President, and CEO, commented, "In this challenging economic environment, our team remains focused on serving existing clients and growing new lead client relationships.

Freedom Bank enjoyed 17.2% annualized growth in loans and 10.2% annualized growth in deposits during the third quarter compared to the linked quarter.

Our low loan-to-deposit ratio of 80.8% and our strong Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 13.5% on September 30, 2023, enable us to remain proactive in the market.

As expected, this client-centered approach and conservative balance sheet posture has resulted in a reduced net interest margin, lower by 17 basis points as compared to the linked quarter, due to an elevated cost of deposits, higher by 31 basis points, in this environment of rapidly rising interest rates.

Also, our fee income is lower by 26.6% compared to the linked quarter as a result of our decision to hold more of the higher yielding SBA and jumbo residential mortgage loans on balance sheet to grow interest income for future periods.

We are encouraged by the recent trends that suggest margin decline and mix changes have slowed and our loan and investment yields are accelerating.

We expect that our focus on clients and conservative financial philosophy will position us for future opportunities."



Third Quarter 2023 Highlights include:



Net income for the third quarter was $1,318,378 or $0.18 per diluted share compared to net income of $1,770,075 or $0.24 per diluted share in the linked quarter and net income of $2,689,950 or $0.37 per diluted share for the three months ending September 30, 2022.

Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") was 0.49% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to 0.69% for the linked quarter and 1.15% for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Return on Average Equity ("ROAE") was 6.75% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 9.15% for the linked quarter and 13.81% for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Total Assets were $1.06 billion on September 30, 2023, an increase of $73.91 million or 7.50% from total assets on December 31, 2022.

Loans held-for-investment (excluding PPP loans) increased by $31.20 million or by 4.31% during the quarter.

Uninsured deposits were 28.10% of total deposits and total available secured liquidity was 120.27% of uninsured deposits on September 30, 2023.

The tangible common equity ratio (adjusted for unrealized losses on held-to-maturity securities) was at 7.14% at the end of the quarter.

Total deposits increased by $23.16 million or by 2.56% in the third quarter. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased by $2.56 million from the linked quarter to $168.10 million and represented 18.15% of total deposits on September 30, 2023.

The net interest margin2 decreased in the third quarter to 2.59%, lower by 17 basis points compared to the linked quarter and lower by 112 basis points compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease in the net interest margin across linked and calendar quarters was primarily due to an increase in funding costs.

The cost of funds was 3.36% for the third quarter, higher by 31 basis points compared to the linked quarter and higher by 244 basis points compared to the same period in 2022, as deposit costs increased, partially offset by income from balance sheet hedges.

Non-interest income decreased by 26.60% compared to the linked quarter and decreased by 28.16% compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease in non-interest income in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the linked quarter and calendar quarter was primarily due to lower gain-on-sale revenue from mortgage and SBA loans, as continued market volatility and higher yields, have led to the Company electing to retain more mortgage and SBA loans on the balance sheet in 2023.

Non-interest expense in the third quarter increased by 4.11% compared to the linked quarter and increased by 1.10% compared to the same period in 2022. The increase in non-interest expense for linked quarters, was primarily due to a combination of higher occupancy, equipment, and insurance costs, partially offset by lower compensation expenses and settlement costs. The increase in non-interest expense compared to the calendar quarter was primarily due to higher equipment, insurance and data processing costs, partially offset by lower compensation and occupancy expenses.

The Efficiency Ratio3 was 76.43% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to 69.02% for the linked quarter and 59.19% for the same period in 2022.

Net charge offs declined in the third quarter and were 0.03% of average loans. The ratio of non-accrual loans to loans held-for-investment was 0.92% on September 30, 2023, compared to 1.23% on December 31, 2022. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.66% on September 30, 2023, compared to 0.88% on December 31, 2022.

The Company recognized a $205,000 provision for loan losses during the third quarter and the ratio of the allowance for credit losses to loans held-for-investment was 0.95% compared to 0.98% in the linked quarter. The Company continues to be well capitalized and capital ratios continue to be strong with a Leverage ratio of 10.64%, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 13.26%, Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio of 13.26% and a Total Capital ratio of 14.10%.

Net Interest Income

The Company recorded net interest income of $6.53 million for the third quarter of 2023, lower by 2.56% compared to the linked quarter, and lower by 20.82% compared to the same period in 2022. The net interest margin in the third quarter of 2023 was 2.59%, lower by 17 basis points compared to the linked quarter and lower by 112 basis points compared to the same period in 2022.

The following factors contributed to the changes in net interest margin during the third quarter of 2023 compared to the linked and calendar quarters:



Yields on average earning assets increased to 5.83% compared to 5.68% in the linked quarter and 4.58% in the calendar quarter. Higher yields on investment securities and loans drove the increase in yields on earning assets.

Loan yields increased by 20 basis points to 6.20% from 6.00% in the linked quarter, while yields on investment securities increased by 10 basis points to 4.81% from 4.71% in the linked quarter. Loan yields increased by 106 basis points, while yields on investment securities increased by 152 basis points compared to the calendar quarter. Repricing of loans and securities in the higher rate environment was the primary reason for higher yields on these asset categories. Cost of funds increased by 31 basis points to 3.36% from 3.05% in the linked quarter, and by 244 basis points compared to the calendar quarter, primarily due to rising rates on interest checking, money market and time deposit accounts and a decrease in non-interest-bearing deposits. The increase in deposit expense was partially offset by interest income from balance sheet hedges, in the form of interest rate swaps, whereby the bank pays a fixed rate and receives the Federal Funds effective rate for the duration of the swaps. On September 13, 2023, the Company executed an interest rate swap with a notional amount of $30 million, to reduce the interest rate risk associated with fixed rate residential loans on the balance sheet, whereby the Company would pay a rate of 4.46% over the term of the swap and receive the effective Fed Funds rate over the same period. The notional amount of the interest rate swaps was $80 million with a weighted average remaining term of 3.26 years, as of September 30, 2023.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income was $816,250 for the third quarter, a decrease of 26.60% when compared to the linked quarter and a decrease of 28.16% when compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease in non-interest income in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the linked quarter and calendar quarter was primarily due to lower gain-on-sale revenue from mortgage and SBA loans, as continued market volatility and higher yields, have led to the Company electing to retain more mortgage and SBA loans on the balance sheet in 2023.

Total Revenue5

Total revenue, defined as the sum of net interest income, before provision for loan losses, and non-interest income, was lower by 5.98% compared to the linked quarter and lower by 21.71% compared to the calendar quarter in 2022, due to a combination of lower net interest income, resulting from net interest margin compression, as well as a decline in non-interest income stemming from a combination of reduced mortgage and SBA loan activity and the Company electing to hold more mortgage and SBA loans on its balance sheet in 2023.

Non-interest Expenses

Non-interest expense in the third quarter increased by 4.11% compared to the linked quarter and increased by 1.10% compared to the same period in 2022. The increase in non-interest expense for linked quarters, was primarily due to a combination of higher occupancy, equipment, and insurance costs, partially offset by lower compensation expenses and settlement costs. The increase in non-interest expense compared to the calendar quarter was primarily due to higher equipment, insurance and data processing costs, partially offset by lower compensation and occupancy expenses.

The Efficiency Ratio was 76.43% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to 69.02% for the linked quarter and 59.19% for the same period in 2022.

Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans were relatively unchanged in the third quarter at $6,947,841 or 0.92% of loans held-for-investment compared to $6,776,013 or 0.93% of loans held-for-investment at the end of the linked quarter. As of September 30, 2023, there were no loans that were 90 days or more past due and accruing.

There was no Other Real Estate Owned ("OREO") on the balance sheet as of September 30, 2023. Total non-performing assets (defined as the sum of loans on non-accrual, loans greater than 90 days past due and accruing, and OREO assets) were $6,947,841 or 0.66% of total assets as of September 30, 2023, compared to $6,776,013 or 0.65% of total assets, at the end of the linked quarter.

Following an assessment of the collectability of the loans held-for-investment at the end of the second quarter, it was determined that a $205,000 provision for loan losses was necessary to account for loan growth and changes to environmental factors. The Company booked a provision of $238,000 in the second quarter of 2023.

The Company's ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses to loans held-for-investment was 0.95%

as of September 30, 2023, compared to the ratio of Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses to loans held-for-investment of 1.09% as of December 31, 2022.

Total Assets

Total assets as of September 30, 2023, were $1.06 billion compared to

$1.04 billion on June 30, 2023, and total assets of $985.06 million on December 31, 2022.

Changes in major asset categories since December 31, 2022, were as follows:



Interest bearing deposits at banks decreased by $19.79 million on funding of strong loan growth.

Available for sale investment balances increased by $24.48 million. Other loans held-for investment grew by $61.69 million

Total Liabilities

Total liabilities as of September 30, 2023, were $983.40 million compared to total liabilities of $963.90 million on June 30, 2023, and $910.12 million on December 31, 2022. Total deposits were

$926.36 million on September 30, 2023, compared to $903.20 million on June 30, 2023, and total deposits of $848.90 million as of December 31, 2022. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased by $2.56 million during the third quarter and comprised 18.15% of total deposits at the end of the third quarter. Other interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $7.76 million, savings deposits decreased by $1.60 million and time deposits increased by $29.96 million during the quarter.

Stockholders' Equity and Capital

Stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2023 was $75.57 million compared to $77.40 million on June 30, 2023, and $74.95 million as of December 31, 2022. The decrease was due to Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income ("AOCI"), which generally comprises unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale securities and derivative position. AOCI declined during the third quarter of 2023 due to increased unrealized losses related to available-for-sale securities. The tangible book value

of the Company's common stock on September 30, 2023, was $10.36 per share compared to $10.43 per share on December 31, 2022. Excluding AOCI losses/gains, the tangible book value of the Company's common stock on September 30, 2023, was $13.32 per share compared to $12.87 per share on December 31, 2022.

As of September 30, 2023, the Bank's capital ratios were well above regulatory minimum capital ratios for well-capitalized bank holding companies. The Bank's capital ratios as of September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, were as follows: