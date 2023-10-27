Moore, Schulman & Moore's Founding Partners Are Recognized For Their Integrity And Legal Expertise

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers Recognizes Erik Moore and David Schulman Receives the 2024 AV Preeminent® Rating



SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Some of the most respected entities that gauge integrity and legal acumen recognize the founding partners of Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC . The Southern California Chapter of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML) announces it is adding experienced attorney Erik Moore to its selective ranks of less than 90 active fellows.

David Schulman AV Preeminent® Rated Attorney

Erik Moore American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers Fellow

Continue Reading

The AAML has a strict standard for admission that includes a minimum of a decade of law practice with proven competence to litigate and settle complex matrimonial and family law matters. To become a fellow, attorneys must also demonstrate leadership in their family law community and be a California Certified Family Law Specialist. "Becoming a fellow with some of the most respected people in our legal community is an extraordinary honor," says Moore, Schulman & Moore Founding Partner Erik Moore.

Erik Moore has extensive family law experience and proven trial skills. From high asset to high conflict divorce cases, Erik helps get the best resolution for his clients while safeguarding their rights and interests. Erik's dynamic background having worked as a mediator, a family settlement conference judge and litigator gives him a unique perspective and a host of tools for representing the people who trust him with their family law matters.

Erik has made serving the community a priority for more than three decades. From a wide range of having assisted or participated in groups including Fresh Start Surgical Gifts, the Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Club to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater San Diego, Erik gives his support and time to improve the lives of children in his community and beyond. He has helped to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to give children much needed reconstructive surgery. From fundraising to taking key leadership roles, he has been instrumental in helping Fresh Start Surgical Gifts transform the lives of children from around the world. For his outstanding contribution and leadership roles with Fresh Start Surgical Gifts he has received the prestigious Founders Award and Presidents Award.

Martindale-Hubbell has ranked David Schulman among its best for more than a decade. For the second year, David is given their highest-ranking possible AV® Preeminent. Less than five percent of attorneys across the United States are given this distinction.

To receive this rating attorneys must be reviewed and recommended by their peers, members of the bar and the judiciary. Only attorneys with the highest ethical standards, in depth legal expertise and communication skills are given this designation. "I'm passionate about helping my clients get the best results for their lives and their children's lives. To have the quality of that work recognized is very rewarding."

David Schulman has a long history of being recognized for his professional accomplishments while specializing in complicated litigation and mediation with high-profile clients. He is one of the few attorneys who represents children as minor's counsel.

David is a certified family law specialist honored by Super Lawyers and San Diego's Top Attorneys as well as the coveted Family Court Judiciary Norby Award. He has served on the State Bar's Family Law Commission and served as its Vice-Chair.

David is an advocate for children inside and outside of the courtroom. He has championed a number of causes that benefit children, but currently he is the most active in working for the nonprofit, Just in Time for Foster Youth. The nonprofit gives young adults the opportunity to attend college, successfully transition to living on their own and empowers them to follow their dreams.

About Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC.

For 2023 and 2024, Moore Schulman & Moore was recognized as a Tier 1 (highest) Law Firm in U.S. News & World Report's Best Law Firms®. The firm specializes in providing trusted legal guidance for people facing divorce and other family law matters with unparalleled client care. Their recognitions include Super Lawyers, AV®

Preeminent Peer Review Rated Law Firm, SDCBA 100 Percent Club, and San Diego Top Attorneys to name a few.

Contact:

Lynn Stuart

[email protected]

(858) 243-6988

SOURCE Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC