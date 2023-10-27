Tile Of Spain USA Premieres Its Annual Update Of The Quick Ship Collection: Showcasing Over 140 Series

The Quick Ship Collection

is an annually updated reference guide which features a select group of ceramic products from Spanish manufacturers that are available for immediate purchase in the U.S. Founded

in 2013, Quick Ship

has become a crucial asset for U.S. based architects, designers and trade professionals who work on time-sensitive projects and deadlines.

Tile of Spain Quick Ship

"We are elated

to release

the 11th consecutive expansion of the Tile of Spain USA Quick Ship Collection," says Rocamador Rubio, Director of Tile of Spain in/for the USA.

"In an era of continually evolving design trends, Spanish tile manufacturers are always adapting their production processes to align with contemporary and dynamic styles. With a meticulously curated selection of exquisite Spanish ceramic products, the Quick Ship Collection serves as an invaluable resource that offers insight on cutting-edge Spanish ceramic products that are available for immediate purchase in the U.S."

With features that make it easy to search by product category or company name, the Quick Ship Collection is interactive and user-friendly.

Tile of Spain companies in the 2023 Quick Ship Collection include: