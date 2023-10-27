Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom Expands In Georgia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Free pizza for a year for the first 50 guests on November 6

SHARPSBURG, GA, USA, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom is excited to announce the grand opening of its latest location in Sharpsburg, Georgia on November 6, 2023. The newest Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom is located at 215 Fischer Crossing. To celebrate the occasion, the first 50 guests on opening day will receive free pizza for a year. That's a pizza a month for an entire year.The festivities will kick off at 10:00 am with face painters, balloon twisters, and live music. A ceremonial ribbon cutting, in partnership with the Newnan-Coweta Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled for 10:30 am. At 11:00 am, immediately following the ribbon cutting, guests will be welcome to dine at the new location and get a taste of their new favorite hangout."The opening of our Sharpsburg location is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional dining experiences and expanding our footprint," said Josh Kern, CEO of SPB Hospitality. "We're excited to introduce the Sharpsburg community to our made-from-scratch pizza dough and world-class beer selection. We can't wait to become a cherished gathering place for locals and visitors alike."With its inviting and relaxed ambiance, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom fosters a family-friendly environment that brings together people of all ages. Beyond the iconic fresh dough pizza that features fan favorites like the Double Deckeroni and Tuscan Chicken with Spinach, the menu boasts craveable Sicilian Pepperoni Rolls, Italian Nachos made with scratch-made pasta chips, the Chicago 7 Calzone, salads, sandwiches, pastas, the scratch-made Cookizza dessert, and more."Our goal at Old Chicago & Taproom is to provide an exceptional dining experience that combines the best in pizza, beer, and hospitality," shared by Shiv Restaurant Management 2, LLC, franchise owner of the Sharpsburg location. "We're excited to become a part of the Coweta County community and look forward to serving our guests with the same dedication and passion that has made Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom a beloved brand."Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom also pioneered the World Beer Tour®, the first loyalty program of its kind that invites guests to sample the impressive selection of over 110 beers for a chance to win top-notch rewards. Guests are encouraged to join OC Rewards to earn points on every purchase at Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom and track their progress on the World Beer Tour®. To participate, guests must be 21 years or older.For added convenience, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom offers call-in and take-out orders through their website, app and select third-party delivery partners. The Sharpsburg location will be open Sunday to Thursday from 11:00 AM – 11:00 PM and Friday and Saturday from 11:00 AM – Midnight.For more information, please visit or download the OC Rewards app available in Apple App Store or Google Play.ABOUT OLD CHICAGO PIZZA & TAPROOMOld Chicago Pizza & Taproom is a leader in the casual dining restaurant segment, specializing in the best local and regional craft beer, serving handcrafted pizza and distinctive taproom fare. Founded in 1976, the crave-able Old Chicago menu has played a complementary role to the vast craft beer selection, a concept differentiator to this day. With over 30 craft beers on tap, Old Chicago is also the home of the World Beer Tour®, which rewards members for enjoying 110 of the best craft beers from across the globe. Old Chicago operates in 24 states with more than 73 restaurants nationwide.

