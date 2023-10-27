Filemail Named As A Leading File Sharing Software

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Filemail recognized by Capterra as top file-sharing in 2023; wins accolades from Get App, Software Advice. Celebrating success from Oslo, Norway.

OSLO, NORWAY, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Filemail, a cutting-edge file-sharing platform headquartered in Norway, proudly announced its accolade as a notable file-sharing platform, by Capterra, a leading online platform that guides businesses in their software selections. Standing tall amidst a sea of competitors, Filemail has truly distinguished itself, thanks in part to the unparalleled features it brings to the table.Filemail secured multiple awards from Capterra, Get App, and Software Advice. These accolades include:Capterra Shortlist 2023 in File SharingGet App Category Leader in File Sharing for 2023Software Advice Front Runner in File Sharing for 2023Njål Gjermundshaug, Founder and CEO of Filemail, shared his thoughts, stating,“Our team is incredibly honored by this recognition. We have always prided ourselves on delivering unparalleled service, allowing users to send files of any size at rapid UDP speeds without breaking the bank. Over the years, we've mastered the art of evolving while managing our expansive feature set, our infrastructure, and our dedicated team. This distinction is a testament to our persistent dedication.”The Capterra Shortlist is an impartial evaluation that combines user reviews with online search activity, culminating in a list of leading solutions in the File Sharing domain. Interested parties can view the File Sharing Shortlist report at Capterra's website .Conceived by tech aficionados Njål Gjermundshaug and Stian Fauske, Filemail bridges the gaps evident in existing file-sharing applications. The platform boasts an array of features such as seamless integrations, high customization, and a desktop UDP application to expedite transfers. Additional standout features comprise Automatic File Download, APIs, File Tracking, Link Sharing, Custom Subdomain, comprehensive audit trails, and much more.With data centers scattered across the globe, Filemail ensures swift data transfers while adhering to a mosaic of international regulations. They consistently prioritize offering a top-tier transfer solution to their users. Even in a crowded market filled with countless file-sharing tools, Filemail has set itself apart. Built with a mobile-centric design ethos, it offers compatibility across devices, with an intuitive interface that appeals to both tech-savvy and novice users.Committed to the continual refinement of its platform, Filemail consistently seeks to innovate, drawing inspiration from emergent trends and invaluable user feedback.About Filemail:Filemail stands at the forefront of the file-sharing landscape, offering an arsenal of state-of-the-art features, solidifying its position as a leader in its domain. Established by seasoned entrepreneurs Njål Gjermundshaug and Stian Fauske, the company operates from its base in Oslo, Norway.For a more in-depth exploration, please visit Filemail's official website .Media ContactCompany Name: FilemailContact Person: Ace KarimEmail:Country: NorwayWebsite:

