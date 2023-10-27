Stem Cells Market Envisioning An Impressive 10.4 % CAGR Surge, Leading To A US$ 25.68 Billion Industry By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Stem Cells

Stem cells market is majorly driven by rising applications of stem cells in regenerative medicines, Increase in the number of chronic diseases.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Transparency Market Research has recently released a comprehensive research report [2021-2028] on the "Stem Cells Market ," encompassing Size, Latest Trends, Share, Significant Growth, Segments, Analysis, and Projections for 2028. This report delivers an in-depth exploration of the critical factors driving global market expansion. It presents a comprehensive assessment of the industry's current landscape, encompassing aspects such as market size, market share, anticipated trends, growth velocity, and distribution channels.Stem Cells Market Outlook 2028.The global market was valued at over US$ 11.73 Bn in 2020..It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2021 to 2028..The global market for stem cells is expected to reach the value of US$ 25.68 Bn by the end of 2028.Download a Comprehensive Sample of this Premium Report @Stem cells play a pivotal role in the treatment of a wide range of medical conditions. Ongoing technological advancements in both the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors are opening up lucrative revenue prospects for stakeholders in the stem cells market. Increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities aimed at discovering innovative applications of stem cells in healthcare are propelling global market growth. The rising prevalence of diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and heart ailments is driving the demand for stem cells. Market participants are actively exploring novel methods for culturing and harnessing stem cells across various applications. Furthermore, the rapid expansion of pharmaceutical firms and clinical research institutions in developed regions is adding impetus to market expansion. However, the high costs involved remain a significant growth challenge for the global stem cells market, prompting industry players to experiment with novel techniques to enhance testing processes.Increasing Demand for Stem Cells in Regenerative Medicines Accelerates Market GrowthThe global stem cell market is majorly driven by rising applications of stem cells in regenerative medicines. An increase in the number of chronic diseases such as cardiac diseases, diabetes, cancer, etc. across the globe is responsible for market growth. Regenerative medicines are used in the treatment of various diseases and are made using stem cells in order to repair injured tissue. The rising clinical trials for regenerative medicines, along with increasing development in stem cell-based therapies is the factor creating value-grab opportunities for the market players. Companies operating in the global stem cells market are conducting basic research and preclinical trials for testing the regenerative capacity of stem cells in the treatment of various neurological conditions. With consistent efforts of scientists and R&D activities in stem cell biologics, market players are gaining lucrative growth opportunities in the global market.Ask an Expert of the research report for vital understandings-Increase in Funding for Stem Cell Research: Key Driver. Stem cells hold the promise for treatments and cures of more than 70 major diseases and conditions that affect millions of people globally. Several private and government sectors support funding for stem cell research.. According to Change, Inc., in the U.S., 64% of the people support federal funding of research on chronic diseases using stem cells taken from human embryos. Internationally, stem cell research is supported by significant government investments, with Asia being one of the most favorable regions. Stem cell research funding by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has been increasing in the past few years.Stem Cells Market: Key DevelopmentsKey players in the global stem cells industry are engaged in regulatory approvals, technologically advanced products, the launch of new products, and acquisition & collaborative agreements with other companies. These strategies are likely to fuel the growth of the global stem cell market. A few expansion strategies adopted by players operating in the global stem cells market are:. In February 2018, Astellas Pharma, Inc. acquired Universal Cells, Inc. in order to utilize technology to produce pluripotent stem cells. In March 2021, OrganaBio introduced HematoPAC ASC-cb CD34 hematopoietic stem cell product in order to support the HSC-based allogeneic cell therapiesThe report on the global market for stem cells discusses individual strategies, followed by company profiles of manufacturers of stem cell products. The competition landscape section has been included in the report to provide readers with a dashboard view and a company market share analysis of key players operating in the global market.Request for Customization at:Leading players operating in the global stem cells business areSTEMCELL Technologies, Inc., Astellas Pharma, Inc., Cellular Engineering Technologies, Inc., BioTime, Inc., Takara Bio, Inc., U.S. Stem Cell, Inc., BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc., Cytori Therapeutics, Inc., Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., and Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.Segmentation of the Market-Product Type. Adult Stem Cell. Human Embryonic Stem Cell. Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell. OthersSource. Autologous. AllogenicApplication. Regenerative MedicinesNeurologyOncologyCardiologyOthers. Drug Discovery & DevelopmentEnd-user. Therapeutics Companies. Cell & Tissue Banks. Tools & Reagents Companies. Service CompaniesWhich countries dominate the Stem Cells market?-North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)-South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)-Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)Browse More Related Reports by Transparency Market Research-Viral Vector Production Market to Reach USD 17.3 Bn by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.4%Exosome Technologies Market Value to Reach USD 343.5 Mn by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 24.8%

