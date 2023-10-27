MSA Safety Declares Quarterly Dividend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA ) today declared a fourth quarter dividend of $0.47 per share on common stock, payable December 10, 2023, to shareholders of record on November 15, 2023.

The Board also declared a dividend of $0.5625 per share on preferred stock, payable December 1, 2023, to shareholders of record on November 15, 2023.

About MSA Safety

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products and solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, software, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including fire service, the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2022 revenues of $1.5 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at .

