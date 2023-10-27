Rebellious Beverage Company Sponsors U.S. Olympian Speedskaters

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Rebellious Beverage Company, the preeminent functional beverage company, announced that it has signed on as a sponsor of three Team USA Olympian long track

speedskaters -- Emery Lehman, Ethan Cepuran, and Casey Dawson. All three athletes are members of the U.S. Long Track National Team and won the bronze medal for Team USA in the Men's Speed Skating Team Pursuit at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. They hope to represent Team USA at the Olympic Games in Milan, Italy in 2026.

Drink Rebellious

"Rebellious Beverage Company is proud to sponsor Emery, Ethan, and Casey. They are elite athletes who are dedicated to excellence in their sport and achieving peak performance, who value the health and hydration benefits of Rebellious Infusions and have incorporated them into their daily routines," said Doug DuMars, CEO of Rebellious Beverage Company. "They exemplify what it is to be Rebellious, and it is an honor to support them on their journey."

The partnership is part of Rebellious Beverage Company's efforts to support the ambitions of amateur athletes through Rebellious' expanding NIL program: The Rebellious Renegades . It will follow the speedskaters as they compete on international stages to be the best in their sport and promote the benefits of healthy hydration. Rebellious Infusions are a simple and delicious way to rethink your drink. Just add to cold water for a refreshing beverage, Rebellious Infusions are 100% plant-based and made with USDA organic ingredients that are loaded with antioxidants and L-theanine for increased focus and brain health. And with no sugar, no calories and no artificial crap!

Rebellious Infusions and the ready-to-drink Rebellious Kids line of beverages are available at and Sprouts Farmers Markets.

About the Athletes

Emery Lehman is a 3-time Olympian from Oak Park, Illinois. He graduated from Marquette University with a degree in Civil Engineering and is currently pursuing a master's degree in Structural Engineering from Johns Hopkins University. He was an all-around athlete from an early age, started speed skating at nine years old and went on to play hockey and lacrosse in high school. When he's not on the ice, you can find him coaching, golfing, or landscaping at his home.

Follow Emery on X @TheEmeryLehman , IG emerylehman .

Ethan Cepuran is an Olympian from Glen Ellyn, Illinois who currently attends the University of Utah studying Mechanical Engineering. He followed his two older brothers into Speedskating when he was two years old. Outside of the rink, Ethan is an avid fisherman and a growing golf enthusiast. Being from the greater Chicago area, Ethan is a lifelong Chicago Cubs and Chicago Blackhawks fan.

Follow Ethan on X @ECepuran , IG ethancep11 .

Casey Dawson is an Olympian from Park City, Utah who currently attends the University of Utah studying Computer Engineering. His pursuit of speedskating started when he was 10 years old and instantly fell in love with the speed and competitiveness surrounding him. Outside of school and skating, he has a passion for photography, enjoys speaking engagements, along with golfing with friends.

Follow Casey on X @RealCaseyDawson , IG

caseydawson11 .

Upcoming Speedskating Competitions

US National Championships (Milwaukee, WI) October 27-29, 2023

World Cup 1 (Obihiro, Japan) November 10-12, 2023

World Cup 3 (Beijing, China) November 17-19, 2023

World Cup 3 (Stavanger, Norway) December 1-3, 2023

World Cup 4 (Tomaszow, Poland) December 8-10, 2023

Winter World Cup Qualifier (Salt Lake City, UT) January 4-6, 2024

Four Continent Championships (Salt Lake City, UT) January 19-21, 2024

World Cup 5 (Salt Lake City, UT) January 25-28, 2024

World Cup 6 (Quebec City, Canada) February 2-4, 2024

World Championships (Calgary, Canada) February 15-18, 2024

About Rebellious Beverage Company

Rebellious is a preeminent functional beverage company with nutritional beverages that have NO sugar, NO calories, NO Crap! Segments include Rebellious Kids and Rebellious Infusions. The Infusion line consists of 10 flavors within Pure Function, Pure Performance, and Caffeine Free. Each portable packet has no more than 5 ingredients, contains L-theanine for brain health, and up to 200mg of antioxidants for immune system support. Rebellious Kids is a vitamin fortified ready-to-drink beverage perfect for 2–10-year-olds.

Rebellious is the brainchild of former PepsiCo and Kraft Foods industry veteran, Doug DuMars. Sprouts is the first major push into traditional retail. Rebellious has consumers in all 50 states, plus Australia, United Kingdom, Europe, Middle East, and India. Rebellious' customers include professional sports teams, NCAA and high school athletic departments, and hotels.

To learn more, visit DrinkRebellious and follow at @DrinkRebellious and @DrinkRebelliousKids across most social media platforms. For more on The Rebellious Renegades visit DrinkRebellious/The_Rebellious_Renegades .

For further information: [email protected] or (888) 747-9905.

SOURCE Rebellious Beverage Company