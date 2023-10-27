LOGAN's ROADHOUSE ANNOUNCES THE ULTIMATE NASHVILLE TRIP GIVEAWAY WITH COUNTRY MUSIC ARTIST ERNEST

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Guests

have the opportunity to win two VIP passes to ERNEST'S Nashville concert

HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Logan's Roadhouse , the

leading steakhouse known for its scratch-made rolls, mesquite grilled steaks, and ice-cold drinks, is excited to announce its renewed partnership with the acclaimed country music artist ERNEST. Known for his soulful voice, chart-topping hits, and deep connection with American culture, ERNEST brings an unmissable flair to Logan's Roadhouse.

With this partnership, guests now have the opportunity to win the ultimate Nashville Road Trip, complete with VIP passes to ERNEST'S concert in Nashville on November 29, 2023, at the famed Ryman Auditorium. The lucky winner will also enjoy hotel & airfare accommodation (comprising of $1,000 Hotels & $1,000 Flightgift gift cards), a $500 Logan's gift card and a $500 Visa® gift card. Entering is as easy as a two-step dance. To enter, guests simply need to download the Logan's Rewards app, tap "More," select "Coupon," and enter the coupon code "ERNEST." The contest runs from October 1 to October 31, 2023. For complete contest rules,

click here .

"This marks the third year of our partnership with ERNEST," said Kristin Hohl, Senior Director of Marketing for Logan's Roadhouse. "His musical talents and the genuine American spirit he embodies, perfectly align with the values that Logan's Roadhouse has always held dear."

Logan's Roadhouse looks forward to bringing a new dimension of their partnership with ERNEST directly to their customers with the launch of the "LogERN Special", available for purchase exclusively on the Logan's website and app. Guests can order the LogERN Special for the true ERNEST experience, which includes his personal favorite menu items: Logan's signature 11 oz mesquite wood-grilled sirloin paired with a skewer of grilled shrimp with sides of broccoli & cheese and Logan's famous sweet potato.

"I'm thrilled to be right back home at Logan's Roadhouse," said ERNEST. "As known by my song Steaks, Ribs and Rolls, y'all know there's only one place I want to go out, and that's Logan's Roadhouse."

To learn more about Logan's Roadhouse, visit or follow them on social @logansroadhouse. Become a Logan's Rewards Member to start making your meals count by earning points and enjoying exclusive benefits.

