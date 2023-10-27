Integrum Moves Into Turkey

As part of Integrum's efforts to expand the availability of the OPRATM Implant System to new geographical markets, the company has as of today started a collaboration in Turkey with Medikon ( ).

"The collaboration with Medikon secures a foothold in the Turkish market for Integrum's unique solutions, a country where orthopedic healthcare is strongly marked by the earthquake that occurred earlier this year. There is a great need for innovative orthopedic solutions, and we are happy to be able to help improve the quality of life for amputees with our OPRATM Implant System," said Rickard Brånemark, CEO of Integrum.

For more information please contact:

Rickard Brånemark, CEO

Phone: +46 (0) 70 846 10 61

E-mail:

[email protected]

Jörgen Svanström, CFO

Phone: + 46 (0) 70 734 96 60

E-mail: [email protected]

Certified Adviser

Erik Penser Bank is Certified Adviser.

The following files are available for download: