Integrum Moves Into Turkey

10/27/2023 8:18:24 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MÖLNDAL, Sweden, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrum (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: INTEG B) today announces that the company is entering into the Turkish market with the OPRATM Implant system in collaboration with the distributor Medikon.

As part of Integrum's efforts to expand the availability of the OPRATM Implant System to new geographical markets, the company has as of today started a collaboration in Turkey with Medikon ( ).

"The collaboration with Medikon secures a foothold in the Turkish market for Integrum's unique solutions, a country where orthopedic healthcare is strongly marked by the earthquake that occurred earlier this year. There is a great need for innovative orthopedic solutions, and we are happy to be able to help improve the quality of life for amputees with our OPRATM Implant System," said Rickard Brånemark, CEO of Integrum.

