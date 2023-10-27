Seelos Therapeutics To Present A Poster On SLS-005 In Alzheimer's Disease At Neuroscience 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) -SLS-005 induces autophagy to reduce mutant protein aggregates, and is currently being studied in Alzheimer's disease, Huntington's disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and Spinocerebellar ataxia

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL ) ("Seelos"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it has been selected to present a poster from a study of SLS-005 (trehalose injection, 90.5 mg/mL for intravenous infusion) in a tauopathy model of Alzheimer's disease at the Society for Neuroscience's Neuroscience 2023 meeting, to be held on November 11-15, 2023, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

In this model, tauopathy was induced in older non-human primates (NHPs) through double-tau mutations introduced in entorhinal cortex bilaterally. NHPs were administered SLS-005 weekly and demonstrated a 46% reduction in tau protein and an 18% reduction in NfL

neurofilament light chain (NfL) protein biomarker from baseline values over 6 months in a preliminary analysis. NfL is a non-specific biomarker for several neurodegenerative conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, Huntington's disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Previously, SLS-005 demonstrated an efficacious reduction of mHTT, the mutant protein implicated in Huntington's disease (HD), by 77% in striatum and 84% in cortex, along with a 100% reduction of Darpp-32, which is associated with neuronal dysfunction in striatum of the R6/2 severe HD model.

"The current results further validate SLS-005 as a potential pipeline-in-a-product by activating autophagy, a novel mechanism of action that would clear only mutant, toxic, and aggregating proteins. This has now been demonstrated in two aggressive and fast progressing neurodegenerative disease models of Huntington's disease and Alzheimer's disease across two species, mice and non-human primates, respectively," said Krishna Subramanian, Ph.D., Vice President, Non-Clinical Development and Translational Science at Seelos.



Seelos will present a poster on Monday, November 13, 2023 at

9:00 a.m. ET:

Title:

Trehalose treatment in an AAV-tau model of Alzheimer's disease

Co-Authors: A. Boehringer, S. Muller, J. Molina, K. Subramanian, R. Mehra, J. Morrison, J. Kordower

Presenter:

Krishna Subramanian, Ph.D.

For additional information about Neuroscience 2023, visit:

About SLS-005 (trehalose injection, 90.5 mg/mL for intravenous infusion)

SLS-005 is a low molecular weight disaccharide (0.342 kDa) that crosses the blood brain barrier and is thought to stabilize proteins and activate autophagy through the activation of Transcription Factor EB (TFEB), a key factor in lysosomal and autophagy gene expression. The activation of TFEB is an emerging therapeutic target for a number of diseases with pathologic accumulation of storage material. In animal models of several diseases associated with abnormal cellular protein aggregation or storage of pathologic material, SLS-005 has been shown to reduce aggregation of misfolded proteins and reduce accumulation of pathologic material. SLS-005 is an investigational treatment and is not currently approved by any health authority for medicinal use.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), as well as early-stage programs in

Huntington's

disease, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

For more information, please visit our website: , the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release, which are not historical in nature, constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among others, those regarding the safety and efficacy of SLS-005 and its ability to clear only mutant, toxic, and aggregating proteins in the body and its potential as a pipeline-in-a-product. These statements are based on Seelos' current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Risks associated with Seelos' business include, but are not limited to, the risk of not successfully executing its preclinical and clinical studies and not gaining marketing approvals for its product candidates, the risk that prior clinical results may not be replicated in future studies and trials (including the risk that the results from the preclinical in-vivo studies of SLS-005 or non-human studies are not replicated or are materially different from the results of future studies and trials), the risks that clinical study results may not meet any or all endpoints of a clinical study and that any data generated from such studies may not support a regulatory submission or approval, the risks associated with the implementation of Seelos' business strategy, the risks related to raising capital to fund its development plans and ongoing operations, risks related to Seelos' current stock price and listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, as well as other factors expressed in Seelos' periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

