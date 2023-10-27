Jeffs' Brands Expands Its Fort Brand Of Pest Control Solutions To Amazon Marketplace In France

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffs' Brands Ltd (“Jeffs' Brands” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: JFBR, JFBRW), a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace, today announced the expansion of its highly successful brand of pest control solutions (“Fort Brand”), to the Amazon Marketplace in France. This strategic move marks another significant step in Jeffs' Brands' mission to provide top-notch pest control solutions to customers worldwide.

Following the success of the Fort Brand in the United Kingdom, Jeffs' Brands recognizes the growing demand for its premium pest control products in the French market. French consumers, will now have access to Fort Band cutting-edge pest control solutions, offering effective and innovative products to address their needs.

Viki Hakmon, Chief Executive Officer of Jeffs' Brands, expressed excitement about the expansion, stating, "The Fort Brand has consistently exceeded our expectations, and we are delighted to bring its renowned pest control solutions to the French consumers. We understand the importance of providing effective pest control products, and we are committed to meeting the needs of the French market."

Jeffs' Brands has a long history of success in the e-commerce sector, with a track record of turning products into market leaders. The Company's data-driven approach and commitment to innovation continue to drive its growth and expansion into new markets.

