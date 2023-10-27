First Hawaiian, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results And Declares Dividend

“I'm pleased to report that we delivered strong results in the third quarter. Our loan balances were stable, we grew consumer and commercial deposits, and credit quality remained excellent,” said Bob Harrison, Chairman, President, and CEO. “It was during this time that the world saw the devastating impacts of the wildfires on Maui. Our priority during the quarter was to help our customers, colleagues and the community through this tragedy, and we are committed to helping Maui recover and rebuild stronger than ever.”

On October 18, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 20, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights:



Net income of $58.2 million, or $0.46 per diluted share

Total loans and leases decreased $30.5 million versus prior quarter

Total deposits increased $433.3 million versus prior quarter

Net interest margin decreased 5 basis points to 2.86%

Recorded a $7.5 million provision for credit losses Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $24.9 billion as of September 30, 2023, compared to $24.5 billion as of June 30, 2023.

Gross loans and leases were $14.3 billion as of September 30, 2023, a slight decrease of $30.5 million, or 0.2%, from $14.4 billion as of June 30, 2023.

Total deposits were $21.5 billion as of September 30, 2023, an increase of $433.3 million, or 2.1%, from $21.1 billion as of June 30, 2023.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2023 was $157.1 million, a decrease of $2.8 million, or 1.7%, compared to $159.9 million for the prior quarter.

The net interest margin was 2.86% in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of 5 basis points compared to 2.91% in the prior quarter.

Provision Expense

During the quarter ended September 30, 2023, we recorded a $7.5 million provision for credit losses. In the quarter ended June 30, 2023, we recorded a $5.0 million provision for credit losses.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $46.1 million in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of $1.3 million compared to noninterest income of $47.3 million in the prior quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $119.4 million in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of $1.5 million compared to noninterest expense of $120.9 million in the prior quarter.

The efficiency ratio was 58.3% and 58.0% for the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

Taxes

The effective tax rate was 23.8% and 23.3% for the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $154.8 million, or 1.08% of total loans and leases, as of September 30, 2023, compared to $148.6 million, or 1.03% of total loans and leases, as of June 30, 2023. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $37.8 million as of September 30, 2023 compared to $36.2 million as of June 30, 2023. Net recoveries were $0.3 million, or 0.01% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to net charge-offs of $3.5 million, or 0.10% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Total non-performing assets were $14.6 million, or 0.10% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, on September 30, 2023, compared to total non-performing assets of $13.2 million, or 0.09% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, on June 30, 2023.

Capital

Total stockholders' equity was $2.4 billion on September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023.

The tier 1 leverage, common equity tier 1 and total capital ratios were 8.45%, 12.21% and 13.38%, respectively, on September 30, 2023, compared with 8.30%, 12.05% and 13.17%, respectively, on June 30, 2023.

The Company did not repurchase any shares in the third quarter.

First Hawaiian, Inc.

Conference Call Information

First Hawaiian will host a conference call to discuss the Company's results today at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 7:00 a.m. Hawaii Time.

To access the call by phone, please register via the following link: , and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A live webcast of the conference call, including a slide presentation, will be available at the following link: . The archive of the webcast will be available at the same location.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as“may”,“might”,“should”,“could”,“predict”,“potential”,“believe”,“expect”,“continue”,“will”,“anticipate”,“seek”,“estimate”,“intend”,“plan”,“projection”,“would”,“annualized” and“outlook”, or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there can be no assurance that actual results will not prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including (without limitation) the risks and uncertainties associated with the domestic and global economic environment and capital market conditions and other risk factors. For a discussion of some of these risks and important factors that could affect our future results and financial condition, see our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible stockholders' equity, tangible book value per share and tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that these measurements are useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate financial performance and capital adequacy relative to other financial institutions. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of a company, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Investors should consider our performance and capital adequacy as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing our performance and capital adequacy.

Table 14 at the end of this document provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with their most directly comparable GAAP measures.