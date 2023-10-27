Cumulus Media Reports Operating Results For The Third Quarter 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) (the "Company," "Cumulus Media," "we," "us," or "our") today announced operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Mary G. Berner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cumulus Media, said,“Third quarter revenue and Adjusted EBITDA finished in line with expectations with results reflecting the continued dichotomy between local and national business lines. Despite the challenging environment, we maximized performance by continuing to focus on areas we can control, including growing each of our digital businesses, reducing costs, and improving our balance sheet through non-core asset sales and debt reduction. These actions have further improved the Company's revenue growth profile, operating leverage, financial flexibility, and strategic optionality and, collectively, position us to rebound when the advertising environment improves.” Berner continued,“While we are continuing to see weakness in national markets, as companies are starting to set their 2024 marketing budgets, we are seeing some initial indications from key national advertisers in several categories that sentiment is improving for next year. That tone, combined with the anticipation of a robust political spending cycle, gives us cautious optimism that we may be seeing the early signs of a market recovery.” Q3 Performance Summary:

Posted total net revenue of $207.4 million, a decline of 11% year-over-year



Generated digital revenue of $37.2 million, an increase of 7% year-over-year – representing 18% of total revenue, with growth across streaming, podcasting, and digital marketing services



Recorded third quarter net income of $2.7 million compared to $8.5 million in Q3 2022 and third quarter Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $26.9 million compared to $46.6 million in Q3 2022



Retired $5.2 million face value of term loans at an average purchase price of 83.5% of par



Reported total debt of $675.8 million at September 30, 2023, and net debt(1) of $592.9 million

Completed the sale of WDRQ-FM for $10.0 million of gross proceeds

(1) Adjusted EBITDA and net debt are not financial measures calculated or presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Operating Summary (dollars in thousands, except percentages and per share data): For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company reported net revenue of $207.4 million, a decrease of 11.2% from the three months ended September 30, 2022, net income of $2.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $26.9 million. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company reported net revenue of $623.2 million, a decrease of 11.2% from the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net loss of $19.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $67.9 million.

As Reported Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022 % Change Net revenue $ 207,419 $ 233,463 (11.2 )% Net income $ 2,722 $ 8,540 (68.1 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,925 $ 46,567 (42.2 )% Basic earnings per share $ 0.17 $ 0.45 (62.2 )% Diluted earnings per share $ 0.16 $ 0.45 (64.4 )%





As Reported Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 % Change Net revenue $ 623,247 $ 702,236 (11.2 )% Net (loss) income $ (19,813 ) $ 16,289 N/A Adjusted EBITDA $ 67,930 $ 123,265 (44.9 )% Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (1.13 ) $ 0.82 N/A Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (1.13 ) $ 0.81 N/A



Revenue Detail Summary (dollars in thousands):

As Reported Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022 % Change Broadcast radio revenue: Spot $ 105,890 $ 124,813 (15.2 )% Network 40,360 52,261 (22.8 )% Total broadcast radio revenue 146,250 177,074 (17.4 )% Digital 37,215 34,910 6.6 % Other 23,954 21,479 11.5 % Net revenue $ 207,419 $ 233,463 (11.2 )%





As Reported Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 % Change Broadcast radio revenue: Spot $ 310,668 $ 355,735 (12.7 )% Network 130,355 166,247 (21.6 )% Total broadcast radio revenue 441,023 521,982 (15.5 )% Digital 106,842 104,604 2.1 % Other 75,382 75,650 (0.4 )% Net revenue $ 623,247 $ 702,236 (11.2 )%



Balance Sheet Summary (dollars in thousands):

September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 82,807 $ 107,433 Term loan due 2026 (2) $ 329,510 $ 338,452 6.75% Senior notes (2) $ 346,245 $ 380,927





Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022 Capital expenditures $ 7,051 $ 6,951





Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 Capital expenditures $ 21,026 $ 18,560

(2) Excludes unamortized debt issuance costs.

Forward-Looking Statements

About Cumulus Media

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

From time to time, we utilize certain financial measures that are not prepared or calculated in accordance with GAAP to assess our financial performance and profitability. Consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") is the financial metric by which management and the chief operating decision maker allocate resources of the Company and analyze the performance of the Company as a whole. Management also uses this measure to determine the contribution of our core operations to the funding of our corporate resources utilized to manage our operations and the funding of our non-operating expenses including debt service and acquisitions. In addition, consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is a key metric for purposes of calculating and determining our compliance with certain covenants contained in our Refinanced Credit Agreement.

In determining Adjusted EBITDA, we exclude the following from net income (loss): interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, gain or loss on the exchange, sale, or disposal of any assets or stations or early extinguishment of debt, restructuring costs, expenses relating to acquisitions and divestitures, non-routine legal expenses incurred in connection with certain litigation matters, and non-cash impairments of assets, if any.

Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA, with and excluding impact of political advertising, although not a measure that is calculated in accordance with GAAP, is commonly employed by the investment community as a measure for determining the market value of a media company and comparing the operational and financial performance among media companies. Management has also observed that Adjusted EBITDA, with and excluding impact of political advertising, is routinely utilized to evaluate and negotiate the potential purchase price for media companies. Given the relevance to our overall value, management believes that investors consider these metrics to be extremely useful.

The Company presents revenue, excluding impact of political revenue. As a result of the cyclical nature of the electoral system and the seasonality of the related political revenue, management believes presenting net revenue, excluding impact of political revenue, provides useful information to investors about the Company's revenue growth comparable from period to period.

The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measure net debt which is total debt principal, gross, less cash and cash equivalents.

We refer to Adjusted EBITDA, with and excluding the impact of political advertising, net revenue, excluding impact of political revenue and net debt as the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, net revenue, operating income, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure for determining the Company's operating performance or liquidity that is calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, Non-GAAP Financial Measures may be defined or calculated differently by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.