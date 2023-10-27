Proper Insurance Introduces First-Of-Its-Kind Flea Coverage For Short-Term Rentals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Don't let short-term vacation rental insurance be a flea-ting task!

Proper Insurance launches new Flea Coverage for vacation rentals, protecting owners against extermination costs, lost revenue, and guest liabilities.

BOZEMAN, MONTANA, USA, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In response to the needs of their clientele, Proper Insurance, the leading provider of short-term vacation rental insurance, is excited to announce the introduction of Flea Coverage to their broad range of offerings.This coverage joins Proper's existing Bed Bug Coverage and provides protection against the costs and liabilities associated with flea infestations at vacation rental properties. The inclusion of this coverage enhancement shows their commitment to listening and responding to customer needs, further fortifying short-term rental business owners against the unforeseen challenges that come with the territory.Because short-term vacation rental hosts face different challenges than homeowners or landlords, they need specialized coverage. The financial impact of a flea infestation can be substantial. Beyond extermination costs, hosts may also face lost revenue from blocked booking dates, professional extermination services, legal liabilities if a guest is bitten, and possible damage to the property's reputation from negative reviews. This is where Proper steps in.Proper Insurance's new Flea Coverage includes flea liability, covering financial losses if a guest is bitten by fleas, up to the insured's insurance limit of $1M or $2M; Cost of professional extermination with no deductible; and lost business revenue if a property is out of operation due to a flea infestation, paying up to one week's worth of lost business revenue following detection or notification of fleas, again with no deductible.Understanding the unique demands of the short-term rental industry, Proper Insurance strives to provide comprehensive coverage tailor-made for the unique needs of vacation property owners. With the addition of Flea Coverage, Proper Insurance continues to set the pace in offering comprehensive insurance solutions for short-term rental properties.For more information about Proper Insurance's Flea Coverage and their comprehensive range of offerings, contact Proper Insurance at 866-631-6680 or request a quote online.About Proper Insurance:Proper Insurance is the nation's leading short-term vacation rental insurance provider, offering unmatched coverage for properties in all 50 states. Their comprehensive policy protects property, revenue, and business liability, customized to include coverage for guest-caused theft/damage, liquor liability, amenity liability, bed bugs and fleas, squatters, and more. Proper Insurance is dedicated to providing a second-to-none insurance experience with a focus on comprehensive coverage, education from super agents, and world-class service with claims.

Olivia Chamberlin

Proper Insurance

+1 8886316680

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other