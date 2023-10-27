Smart Lighting Market Forecasting A Robust 20.3% CAGR, Propel The Sector To US$ 83.52 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The high demand for energy efficient lighting is prognosticated to play a pivotal role in driving the market.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- A recent market analysis report released by Transparency Market Research, titled "Smart Lighting Market ," provides a comprehensive examination of the pivotal market dynamics. Through diligent research of both historical and current growth factors, precise insights into business growth expectations are acquired. This study pinpoints key and influential elements influencing the Smart Lighting market during the forecast period. It equips businesses investing in this market with the intelligence needed to adapt their production and marketing strategies, optimizing their potential for maximal growth.The global smart lighting market was valued over US$ 11.29 Billion in 2020. It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 20.3% from 2021 to 2031, to cross the value of US$ 83.52 Billion by the end of 2031.Download a Comprehensive Sample of this Premium Report @The proliferation of smart city initiatives in emerging economies stands as a pivotal catalyst propelling the worldwide smart lighting market. Factors such as swift urbanization, ongoing infrastructure expansion, industrial advancement, and technological innovations in lighting solutions are poised to be driving forces behind the global smart lighting market's future growth. Smart lighting products are also garnering widespread acclaim on a global scale. Nevertheless, the considerable initial costs associated with smart lighting solutions could pose challenges for the market in the years ahead. In response, companies in the global smart lighting market are intensifying their product development efforts and seizing revenue-generating opportunities to establish a competitive edge. Market participants are extending their service offerings to bolster their competitive advantage.Major TrendThe advent of IoT is a major trend shaping the market.. The IoT is changing the way humans and entities, such as enterprises and governments, interact with the Physical World.. The integration of the Internet of Things into smart lighting solutions is being accelerated due to advances in broadband technology, as well as sensor innovation.. Furthermore, the IoT enables these facilities to collect valuable data and facilitate energy conservation and information about building occupancy patterns as well as other system uses.. With the advent of IoT architectures, it is easier for manufacturers to develop next-generation IoT smart home and office lighting solutions due to an increase in the application of smart devices and cloud-connected lighting systems.. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.Market DriverWireless Smart Lighting Products to Drive Global MarketDue to rapid adoption of technology, there has been an increasing demand for smart lighting products across the globe. A smart LED lighting system for housing end-use applications can be remotely controlled, and a single handheld device can enable self-learning mode via Wi-Fi transmission. Wireless communication modules such as Wi-Fi is gaining traction across the globe. It can be integrated into a remote control smart LED lighting system with improved efficiency. In indoor environments, smart lighting systems are based on the LED technology, and involve progressive drivers with dynamic spectral light reproduction and progressive sensing capabilities. Wi-Fi network and mobile Internet can be used for controlling LED bulbs from any location.Enquire Before Buying the research report for vital understandings-Smart Lighting Market: Key Developments. In March 2021, Hubbell Control Solutions launched an improved version of the NX Distributed Intelligence Lighting Control Panel (NXP2 Series) that centralizes connection points in an enclosure, offering an installer-friendly solution. This newly launched version reduces time and costs to deploy code-compliant lighting control.. In March 2021, Hubbell Lighting entered into a partnership with LightAZ. LightAZ is a US-based luminaire manufacturing company.. In March 2021, Leviton launched a new line of Decora Motion Sensors designed to offer end users optimal management of lighting and motor loads with enhanced detection functionality for accurate switching.In October 2019, Signify acquired Cooper Lighting. Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

Segmentation of the Market-Offering. Hardware. Software. ServicesConnectivity Outlook. Wired. WirelessApplication. Indoor. OutdoorEnd-user. Residential. CommercialHotelsHospitalsAcademic InstitutesRoadwaysPublic Places (Monuments, Garden, Parks, etc.)Others (Parking Lot, Swimming Pools, etc.). IndustrialBrowse More Related Reports by Transparency Market Research-Time of Flight Sensor Market to Reach USD 15.2 Bn by 2031, growing at CAGR of 19.3%RFID Locks Market Demand will reach a value of US$ 31.0 billion by the year 2031 at a CAGR of 15.8%

