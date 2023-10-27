Payprop Triumphs As Best Automated Payment Platform At 2023 Global Business Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Residential property management platform earns another distinguished accolade for its powerful, easy-to-use rental payment, reconciliation & accounting solution

- Samantha Ferreira, Head of Client Services at PayProp North AmericaFORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- PayProp, the automated rental payment platform for residential property managers, has bagged the title of Best Automated Payment Platform at the 2023 Global Business Awards.Corporate Vision, a business leadership brand owned by AI Global Media, presented its seventh annual awards to the companies and individuals that best demonstrate innovation and client dedication, and picked PayProp for its“commitment to customer service, creativity and innovation.”“PayProp measures success not only in the fast-growing rental volume we process every month, but in the countless hours saved by our clients who can now focus on growing their businesses instead of administrative burdens,” says Samantha Ferreira , Head of Client Services at PayProp North America.“We are a powerful rental payment platform guided by our desire to help property management professionals get more out of work and more out of life. And I think that's what makes us the best.”This is PayProp's fourth award of the year, after victories at HousingWire's Tech100 Real Estate Awards, the Global Business Tech Awards, and the American Business Awards.Visit to see the full list of 2023 Global Business Awards winners.PROPTECH PIONEERSBank-integrated payment automation with PayProp enables property managers to cut their portfolio administration time to a fraction, so they can focus on business development and managing more doors. PayProp's North American clients grow 36% on average in the first full year of processing on the platform.The platform automatically generates invoices ready for approval and bulk sending from the platform, calculates management fees, and allows property managers to reconcile bulk incoming payments and pay owners and contractors in just a couple of clicks.Key features of the PayProp platform include:- Live bank integration enabling automated reconciliation of rent payments to properties;- Set-and-forget payment rules for multiple recipients across entire property portfolios, enabling bulk settlement in a few clicks;- Strict user permissions, access control, and full audit logs to ensure the safety of client funds;- Arrears flagged in real time and missed payments recovered with legally compliant automated reminders to late-paying tenants;- Live management reports for property managers to check the financial health of their portfolios and benchmark themselves against local competition;- An Owner app that enables owners to view always accurate account totals with the most up-to-date status of their portfolio's balance;- A Tenant portal that allows tenants to view their entire invoice and payment history, make fast online bank transfers, and request maintenance services; and- An application programming interface (API), which allows property managers to access PayProp data through other PropTech solutions.ABOUT PAYPROPPayProp is an automated rental payment and reconciliation platform for the property management industry. Launched in 2004, the company has grown quickly to become a leading processor of rental payments for residential properties, and today serves a large and diverse customer base of property professionals. The platform sets the standard for speed and accuracy of payments as well as cost and payment status transparency, offering customers complete transactional control and regulatory compliance.Learn more at and subscribe to the monthly PayProp Insights for news and analysis on the residential rental market.

