Asia Higher to End Week
Asia stocks moved upward Friday from generally lower levels registered during the week.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 recovered 389.91 points, or 1.3%, to 30,991.69.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index regained 354.12 points, or 2.1%, to 17,398.73.
In other markets
In Shanghai, the CSI 300 gained 48.25 points, or 1.4%, to 3,562.39.
In Taiwan, the Taiex recouped 60.87 points, or 0.4%, to 16,134.61.
In Korea, the Kospi index nosed upward 3.73 points, or 0.2%, to 2,302.81.
In Singapore, the Straits Times Index deleted 9.46 points, or 0.3%, to 3,061.85.
In New Zealand, the NZX 50 skidded 81.72 points, or 0.8%, to 10,766.82
In Australia, the ASX 200 moved positive 14.54 points, or 0.2%, to 6,826.96.
