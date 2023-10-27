EU Sends New Aid Flight To Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- A new EU aid flight has departed Friday from Copenhagen, Denmark, carrying 51 tons of medicines, medical items, and education supplies on behalf of UNICEF to Egypt for people in need in Gaza.

The flight is part of 6 upcoming flights of the EU humanitarian air bridge operation transporting essential supplies provided by partners for fast deployment to the field, said a European Commission press release today.

The EU is funding the total cost of all flights and supporting the coordination of operations under the European Humanitarian Response Capacity.

The upcoming flights are scheduled to be rolled out over the next two weeks. Besides UNICEF, among the partners providing the humanitarian cargo there are the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Food Program (WFP), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The delivered aid items will be used to scale-up the humanitarian response for the recent violence escalation-affecting people in Gaza, where the already dire situation keeps deteriorating, noted the EU's executive body.

This EU humanitarian air bridge operation follows the previous two flights in aid of Gaza completed on 16 and 19 October, which transported a total of 56 tons of supplies by UNICEF, it said.

Janez Lenarcic, EU Commissioner for Crisis Management commented that "to alleviate the suffering of the people in the Gaza Strip in these extremely difficult times it is imperative that full, unrestricted and safe humanitarian access into Gaza is granted. "

"Once again, I urge all involved parties to let aid trucks move without further delay," he added. (end)

nk









MENAFN27102023000071011013ID1107318616