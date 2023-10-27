Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS -- European Union leaders have called for an end to Israel's siege on Gaza and stressed the need for swift delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

WASHINGTON -- At least 27 people are dead and multiple others are missing after Hurricane Otis made landfall as a Category 5 storm along the coast of Mexico.

CAIRO -- Egyptian media announced that a missile targeted a rescue center and the housing building designated for the medical crew in Taba town, southern Sinai, and injured six people.

ROME -- Deputy President of the Italian Senate, Maurizio Gaspare, emphasized the necessity of Iraq's commitment to the Khor Abdullah Agreement.

BAGHDAD -- Al-Najaf International Airport announced suspending flights due to urgent maintenance work. (end) aa