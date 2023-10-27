Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS -- European Union leaders have called for an end to Israel's siege on Gaza and stressed the need for swift delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.
WASHINGTON -- At least 27 people are dead and multiple others are missing after Hurricane Otis made landfall as a Category 5 storm along the coast of Mexico.
CAIRO -- Egyptian media announced that a missile targeted a rescue center and the housing building designated for the medical crew in Taba town, southern Sinai, and injured six people.
ROME -- Deputy President of the Italian Senate, Maurizio Gaspare, emphasized the necessity of Iraq's commitment to the Khor Abdullah Agreement.
BAGHDAD -- Al-Najaf International Airport announced suspending flights due to urgent maintenance work. (end) aa
MENAFN27102023000071011013ID1107318615
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.