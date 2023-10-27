Suntec.AI Listed As One Of The Best Bata Labeling Service Providers By G2

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Suntec, a company renowned for providing bespoke high-quality data labeling and annotation services, has been named one of the best data labeling service providers by G2 . The ranking was based on a set of proven methodologies and scoring components, which include among others client satisfaction, market presence, quality of support, and ease of doing business.

This recognition from an award-winning and trustworthy review company underscores and further cement the unwavering commitment of Suntec to providing top-notch data labeling solutions to its clientele across various industries. The company's pool of highly skilled and trained professionals, its human- and client-centric approaches, and its dedication to accuracy with rigorous quality checks coupled with stringent data security standards are industry touchstones.

The head of the Data & Digital division of Suntec, Rohit Bhateja, put succinctly what this means for the company:“We are elated and honored by this latest accolade. This is yet another feather in our cap that signals and affirms our relentless pursuit of excellence and our unfaltering dedication to providing reliable, outstanding services to our clients.”

On what lies ahead, Mr Bhateja is cautiously optimistic.“I'm honestly proud of what we have achieved,” he said. “We're here,” he added,“because we always strive to outdo ourselves and don't rest on our laurels. We'll continue to do what we do-but better. The top for us is not a destination.”

For more information about Suntec and its top-class data labeling services and offerings, please visit:

Suntec is a specialized data labeling service provider that delivers high-quality data annotation services for machine learning and artificial intelligence projects at a reasonable cost. It provides services across various domains, including healthcare, robotics, satellite imagery, automotive, and AI security camera systems among others. Its parent company, SunTec India, has been in operation for nearly two and a half decades.

About G2

G2, formerly known as G2 Crowd, is a Chicago-based review platform. It has rigorous review policies that prevent fraudulent reviews. Reviewers have to have their identity verified and use the products/availed the services they reviewed. These and many others made it a credible source for company reviews.