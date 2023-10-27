II International Baku Congress On Breast Cancer Kicks Off In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The II International Baku Congress on Breast Cancer has started
in Baku. The congress is organised by the Ministry of Health, the
National Oncology Centre, Azerbaijan Medical University, and the
Oncology Clinic of the University, Azernews reports.
First, the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was
sounded, and a minute of silence was observed in honour of the
memory of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and the heroes who died for
the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.
Addressing the event, Rector of Azerbaijan Medical University
Professor Garay Garabeyli said the congress aims to discuss breast
diseases, which are important areas of oncology, as well as women's
health in general, and to create a productive dialogue between
oncology doctors.
It was noted that the scientific programme of the congress was
created by the Oncology Clinic of Azerbaijan Medical University,
the National Oncology Centre, and the Association of Breast Disease
Specialists of Azerbaijan in close cooperation with Turkiye's
leading specialists in the treatment of breast diseases and covers
the most topical issues. themes.
"I am sure that participation in the congress of specialists of
world renown, reports of invited experts from Turkiye, USA, Russian
Federation, Kazakhstan, Georgia, and other countries will cause
great interest to all and will make an important contribution to
the development of this field of oncology.
Within the framework of the congress, two training courses will
be held, which will provide an opportunity to study in more depth
the radiological imaging of breast diseases and issues of
oncoplastic surgery. I hope that the breadth of the scientific
programme, courses on radiological imaging and oncoplastic surgery
will meet expectations and hopes," Garaybeyli said.
Speaking later, members of the Health Committee of Milli Majlis
Mushfiq Mammadli and Sadagat Valiyeva noted that healthcare reforms
carried out in Azerbaijan have improved the quality of medical
services, legislative acts in this field have been improved in
Milli Majlis.
Rector of Kocaeli University, chairman of the Turkish Society of
Breast Surgeons, Prof Nuh Zafar Cantürk, president of Senatürk
Society Bahadir Gulluoglu, professor of General Surgery Department
of Marmara University Medical Faculty, director of Ajibadem
Molecular Institute Prof Cengiz Yakiciyer, professor of Pathology
Laboratory, said it was important and wished success to the
event.
The Congress continued with sessions. The work of the Congress
will end on 28 October.
