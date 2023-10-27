Border Guards Destroy Enemy EW Station With Kamikaze Drone In Kupiansk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv region, a kamikaze drone of the State Border Guard Service destroyed a Russian electronic warfare station.
The State Border Guard Service published the relevant video on its website , Ukrinform reports.
"In the Kupiansk direction, soldiers of the 15th mobile border guard detachment 'Steel Border' together with soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine discovered an enemy electronic warfare and reconnaissance station," the report says.
The station was destroyed with the help of a kamikaze drone.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 297,680 Russian invaders from February 24, 2022 to October 27, 2023.
