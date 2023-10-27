Zelensky, Sunak Discuss Strengthening Ukrainian Air Defenses

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone conversation with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

According to the president's press service , Zelensky thanked the British Prime Minister for his powerful words of support for Ukraine in the British Parliament on October 23. The Head of State also expressed gratitude for the timely and comprehensive assistance from the UK, particularly for a recent military support package for Ukraine, worth more than £100 million.

The parties discussed the situation on the battlefield.

"Russia will continue attempts to occupy the entire Donbas. The occupiers made several attempts to encircle Avdiivka, but each time our soldiers stopped them and pushed them back, inflicting heavy losses. In these attempts, the enemy lost at least a brigade of personnel," Zelensky said.

The President of Ukraine and the UK Prime Minister also discussed further defense cooperation, including strengthening Ukraine's air defense system with missiles and anti-drone capabilities.

Zelensky also informed Sunak of Russia's actions in the Black Sea, which put civilian navigation at risk.

According to the Head of State, despite all the threats, the grain corridor will continue to function. The parties discussed further work on the introduction of insurance for civilian vessels.

The leaders also shared their assessments of the situation in the Middle East and agreed that it would be in the interests of the international community to stop the escalation of the conflict.

In addition, the parties coordinated their positions on cooperation on international platforms and maintaining international support for Ukraine.

