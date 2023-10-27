Uzbekistan, Georgia Talk Freight Growth Within Middle Corridor

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Uzbekistan and
Georgia have discussed the expansion of the Trans-Caspian
International Transport Route (TITR), Trend reports.
The issue was reviewed at the meeting between Georgia's Vice
Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Levan Davitashvili and
Uzbekistan's Minister of Transport Ilkhom Makhkamov on the
sidelines of the Silk Road Forum in Tbilisi.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the priority areas of
bilateral economic cooperation, with a particular focus on
transportation and logistics.
The Uzbek side expressed its will to increase freight turnover
along TITR, or the so-called Middle Corridor, which is the shortest
route between Europe and Asia. Uzbekistan's minister also showed
interest in Georgia's logistics capabilities.
Meanwhile, within the forum, an agreement was reached that a
joint company will be established in Georgia, consisting of the
railway companies of Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan, that will
enhance the capabilities of this transport route.
The Middle Corridor, a transportation and trade pathway, links
Asia and Europe as it traverses numerous countries within the
region. It provides an alternative to the conventional Northern and
Southern Corridors.
Beginning in China, it spans across Central Asian nations like
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. Subsequently, it extends
through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey before
reaching the European continent.
This strategic Middle Corridor offers a land-based connection
between the eastern regions of Asia, including China, and Europe,
offering a shorter path compared to lengthy maritime routes.
