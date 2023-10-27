Palestinian Foreign Ministry Warns Against Settlers Committing Massacres In Occupied West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, October 27 (Petra) -- The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Friday the escalation of attacks and crimes by organised and armed Jewish extremist settler militias against Palestinian civilians, their land, homes, property and sanctities in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.The Palestinian Foreign Ministry denounced in a statement today the "racist colonial" incitement against Palestinian civilians spewed by Ben Gvir and Smotrich and their "gangs."The statement reads that attacks and incitement campaigns, such as distributing leaflets threatening to kill and deport Palestinians near the town of Deir Istiya, northwest of Salfit, are a translation of the options presented by Smotrich to the Palestinians, which call for committing massacres against the Palestinian people in the occupied West Bank.The leaflets call for attacking and stealing Palestinian homes.