Israeli Forces Kill 3 Palestinian Civilians In Jenin

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, October 27 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces Friday killed three Palestinian civilians in occupied Jenin and injured 12 others after large Israeli forces stormed the city and the outskirts of its camp in the northern West Bank.The director of Jenin Governmental Hospital, Dr. Wissam Bakr, announced in a statement that Abdullah Abu Al Haija from the town of Al Yamoun and Ayser Muhammad Al Amer from the Jenin refugee camp were killed by Israeli forces.After the occupation forces withdrew from the city of Jenin and its camp, the body of Jawad Turki was found amongst the bushes.The Palestinian Red Crescent Society confirmed in a statement that 12 young men were injured during the Israeli operation in the city.