DSM: Net Asset Value(S)

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 Net Asset Values The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 26 October 2023 £32 Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 26 October 2023 £32 Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 46,608,486 The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 26 October 2023 was: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 70 Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 69 Ordinary share price 56 Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (19.31%) * Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2023 to 26/10/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.



Fireangel Safety Technology Group plc



At 7:00am this morning (27 October 2023) it was announced that Intelligent Safety Electronics Pte. Limited has reached agreement on the terms of a cash offer for portfolio company Fireangel Safety Technology Group plc at 7.40p per share.

The closing bid price of Fireangel Safety Technology Group plc shares as at 26 October 2023 was 2.0p per share. Valuing the Company's Fireangel Safety Technology Group plc holding at 7.40p per share, plus warrants, would increase the Company's NAV as at close on 26 October 2023 by 4 per share. The bid price of Fireangel Safety Technology Group plc at 11:00am on 27 October 2023 was 6.25p.