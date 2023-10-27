Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Drugs Market Size Worth US$ 2.5 Billion, Globally, By 2028 At 3.1% CAGR: TMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Drugs Market size is forecast to increase by USD 2.5 Billion from 2021 to 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising awareness of ED, and the high prevalence of conditions resulting in ED.Erectile dysfunction is a common yet complex problem facing men and their partners worldwide. It continues to be an underreported issue despite its high prevalence and negative impact as well as the availability of successful treatment. One of the main reasons for such a problem is the stigma surrounding it as a complaint and the deep-seated fear to discuss it. Fortunately, countries are organizing educational campaigns to raise more awareness, which could turn the tide in favor of the market.Obtaining a PDF sample for Industrial Insights and Business Intelligence –Educating patients on the proper utilization of erectile dysfunction medications can be highly effective by offering initial guidance and emphasizing the correct administration methods. Take, for instance, sildenafil and vardenafil, which should be ingested approximately one hour before engaging in sexual activity, with the recommendation to avoid consuming food and alcohol to ensure optimal drug absorption speed and effectiveness. Both of these medications remain active for a duration of four to six hours.Lists out all the prominent companies operating in the Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Drugs Market. They are as follows:.Pfizer, Inc..Dong-A ST Co., Ltd..Eli Lilly and Company.Bayer AG.Vivus, Inc..Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.Feel free to ask any questions before making a purchase of this report-Market Dynamics:Drivers: Increasing AdoptionAdopting a sedentary lifestyle and related stress, the expanding geriatric population, and the comorbidity of erectile dysfunction with heart disease and diabetes are all factors driving the erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market. Sedentism, drunkenness, and smoking significantly raise the chance of erectile dysfunction. Alcohol use, poor glycemic control, age, and diabetes duration were all predictors of erectile dysfunction .Thus, ageing, diabetes, alcohol consumption, and poor glycemic control were discovered to impact erectile dysfunction, fueling market expansion.Restraint: Side EffectsCommon reasons for erectile dysfunction include drug side effects, neurogenic illnesses, ageing, multiple sclerosis, psychological factors, diabetes, and lifestyle changes.Please feel free to contact our analyst if you have any questions before making a decision to buy this report -Market Segmentation.DrugoViagraoCialisoStaxyn/LevitraoStendra/SpedraoOthers.Distribution ChanneloHospital PharmaciesoRetail PharmaciesoOnline PharmaciesRegions Covered.North America.Latin America.Europe.Latin America.Middle East & AfricaMore Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –Pharmacovigilance Market - Market Size, Trends, Analysis, Scope, Growth DriversStem Cells Market - Market Growth Analysis, Future Scenario

