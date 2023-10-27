Spectreco's 'The Transition' Event: Addressing Real Estate And Carbon Neutrality

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ATLANTA, GA, USA, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a landmark event at The Adelphi in London, SpectrEco, a leading US-based advisory, technology, and data company, convened global thought leaders to address the challenges and opportunities in real estate and built infrastructure's transition to carbon neutrality. This critical initiative, named "The Transition," aimed to facilitate discussions on the pivotal role of this sector in driving inclusive economic growth, and mitigating the pressing climate challenges facing our planet.Notable speakers at the event included Adam Lloyd, CEO of Spectra Holdings LLC, USA; Sadia Sajjad, Regional Country Manager - Western Europe, IFC; Helen Brand OBE, Global CEO, Narayanan Vaidyanathan, Head of Policy Development, ACCA; Sajjeed Aslam, Regional Lead Public Affairs - APAC, ACCA, and Partner, SpectrEco; Vipul Prakash, Managing Director and Head of Industries, Technology and Services, British International Investment, Jed Linsider, CIO, Spectra Holdings LLC, USA, Jonathan Freeman MBE, Group Sustainability Director, CareTech Limited, UK, Mike Adams OBE, Founder, Purple Tuesday, UK; Indy Johar MBE, Co-founder Dark Matter Labs, EU; and Shaista Ayesha, CEO Seed Ventures, EU. These visionary leaders led insightful conversations on the significant transition of real estate and built infrastructure to net zero.A primary outcome of this event was the consensus on the urgent necessity of transitioning both new and existing real estate to align with carbon neutrality objectives. The discussions underscored that the current pace, financial resources, technological support, and data are not sufficient to meet these global demands. This gap poses a significant risk to living conditions and livelihoods worldwide.Faraz Khan MBE, CEO of SpectrEco, emphasized the critical nature of the current era, where businesses, governments, and investors converge at the forefront of sustainability. He stated,“'The Transition' represents hope and ambition, offering an opportunity to explore collaborative pathways to achieve a net-zero future.” This statement echoed the event's sentiment of fostering a collective approach towards sustainability.The event highlighted the shared responsibility of all stakeholders in climate action. Strategies for the real estate sector were thoroughly discussed, including balancing investment returns with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) metrics, and exploring carbon-negative business models. The speakers also emphasized the importance of redefining the carbon credit market and reducing constraints on developing countries.Another significant aspect of the discussion was the focus on inclusivity and the needs of people with disabilities, representing a significant market size globally. The inadequacy of current construction methods, techniques, and materials in meeting the demands of housing transitions was highlighted, with an emphasis on the need for innovative approaches.Solutions discussed revolved around innovation and experimentation, emphasizing the necessity of an iterative process in the real estate sector. The funding and financing solutions proposed included a combined effort from the public and private sectors, non-conventional partnership models, technology, data, talent, and regulatory adjustments. Emerging asset classes like carbon credits, REC, hybrid finance, and green bonds focused on intergenerational impact investment thesis were suggested as potential transition finance solutions.The event culminated in a strong message about the imperative to humanize capitalism for a more sustainable and equitable global future, echoing the sentiments of all the speakers and participants.About SpectrEcoSpectrEco is a global company, a joint venture between Spectra Holdings and Sustainadility. The leadership team, comprising seasoned professionals from hospitality, real estate, infrastructure, tech, and consulting sectors, boasts a strong presence in Europe, the UK, and the US. SpectrEco builds a robust ecosystem that enhances sustainable impact across the value chain in the hospitality, real estate, and infrastructure development sectors.Visit to learn more about SpectrEco or reach out to them at

Farooq Nasir

SpectrEco

email us here